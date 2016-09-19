Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 20-26, 2016) 

click to enlarge

Progression Music Series feat. Hildegard

Tue. Sept. 20 | Art pop ensemble Hildegard — featuring Cliff Hines and Sasha Masakowski — leads the weekly showcase highlighting experimental, progressive contemporary artists. Futurefunk band Sexy Dex & the Fresh and pop-art eccentric Valerie Sassyfras also are on the bill at 8 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

Wye Oak

Wed. Sept. 21 | Wye Oak is a band in transition. Its last full-length, 2014's Shriek, replaced Jenn Wasner's guitar snarls with synth hits, and Wasner now has not one but two side-projects going (Flock of Dimes and Dungeonesse, both excellent). Fear not: Forthright placeholder Tween (Merge) proves the band's odds-and-sods are better than most A-sides. At 9 p.m. at Republic.

Big Hush

Thu. Sept. 22 | The latest from Chris Taylor of punk luminaries pg. 99 and Pygmy Lush is shoegazing Washington D.C. garage punk band Big Hush, who dialed it back to 1991 with a fuzzy 2015 EP, Who's Smoking Your Spirit?. Killer Dale and Casual Burn open at 8 p.m. at Hey! Cafe.

Beyonce

Sat. Sept. 24 | Was there any doubt Beyonce would reunite with New Orleans after "Formation" incorporated a bounce documentary, the voices of Big Freedia and Messy Mya, and shots of her on a New Orleans police cruiser surrounded by floodwaters? Well, yes. Then came April's massive Lemonade visual album and more tour dates in its wake. All hail the queen. At 7:30 p.m. at the Superdome.

Okkervil River

Sat. Sept. 24 | Cerebral indie crooner Will Sheff shook up Okkervil River's already ever-changing lineup to record the band's recently released Away (ATO), and the mix of jazz and folk session musicians buoy his gently mournful lyrics. At 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Xenia Rubinos

Mon. Sept. 26 | This Brooklyn R&B (and then some) artist's overflowing June release, Black Terry Cat (Anti-), leaves the same kind of impression as a Dirty Projectors or Kendrick Lamar platter: a musical Rosetta Stone from which anything is possible. DANNY and Elephantastic open at 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.