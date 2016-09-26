Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 26, 2016

Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2016) 

click to enlarge james_blake.jpg

James Blake
Tue. Sept. 27 | Londoner James Blake was a natural choice to score HBO's Rapture-horror The Leftovers: It's possible to hear his electro-lonerism emanating from either side of that divide. Third LP The Colour in Anything (Polydor) caps a year of collaborations with Bon Iver, Frank Ocean and Beyonce. At 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AKASHA RABUT
  • Photo by Akasha Rabut

Luke Winslow King album release
Fri. Sept. 30 | Singer-songwriter Luke Winslow King's fifth album,
I'm Glad Trouble Don't Last Always (Bloodshot), opens with a couple of rumbling, rawer-edged blues tunes before he settles into gentler reflections on love and loss. The album is out Friday. At 10 p.m. at d.b.a.

click to enlarge musicboxvillage.jpg

Music Box Village
Fri.-Sat. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Quintron conducts Aurora Nealand, Rob Cambre, rapper Delish and musicians from around the world in a preview of the new home of New Orleans Airlift's Music Box Village, a collection of musical architectural installations. At 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 4557 N. Rampart St.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY RORY MCELROY
  • Photo by Rory McElroy

YG
Sat. Oct. 1 | Whatever Compton postmark Kendrick Lamar lost in transition on the genre-evolved
To Pimp a Butterfly, YG finds on marquee West Coast reps My Krazy Life and Still Brazy (Def Jam), both of which carry the unmistakable feeling of a rap event. RJ, Sadboy and Grosser open at 9 p.m. at House of Blues.

