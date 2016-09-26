Live music in New Orleans this week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2016) 

click to enlarge

James Blake

Tue. Sept. 27 | Londoner James Blake was a natural choice to score HBO's Rapture-horror The Leftovers: It's possible to hear his electro-lonerism emanating from either side of that divide. Third LP The Colour in Anything (Polydor) caps a year of collaborations with Bon Iver, Frank Ocean and Beyonce. At 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

Photo by Akasha Rabut

Luke Winslow King album release

Fri. Sept. 30 | Singer-songwriter Luke Winslow King's fifth album,

I'm Glad Trouble Don't Last Always (Bloodshot), opens with a couple of rumbling, rawer-edged blues tunes before he settles into gentler reflections on love and loss. The album is out Friday. At 10 p.m. at d.b.a.



Music Box Village

Fri.-Sat. Sept. 30-Oct. 1 | Quintron conducts Aurora Nealand, Rob Cambre, rapper Delish and musicians from around the world in a preview of the new home of New Orleans Airlift's Music Box Village, a collection of musical architectural installations. At 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. at 4557 N. Rampart St.

Photo by Rory McElroy

YG

Sat. Oct. 1 | Whatever Compton postmark Kendrick Lamar lost in transition on the genre-evolved

To Pimp a Butterfly, YG finds on marquee West Coast reps My Krazy Life and Still Brazy (Def Jam), both of which carry the unmistakable feeling of a rap event. RJ, Sadboy and Grosser open at 9 p.m. at House of Blues.