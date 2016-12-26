Live Stage Events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 27, 2016-Jan.2, 2017) 

click to enlarge Photo by Peter Yang

Amy Schumer

Sat. Dec. 31 | Comedian Amy Schumer drew accolades for her stand-up comedy specials and sketch show Inside Amy Schumer on Comedy Central and followed that up less memorably with the Judd Apatow-directed romantic comedy Trainwreck with Bill Hader. At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

50 First Jokes

Sun. Jan. 1 | The national comedy event, happening simultaneously in cities around the U.S., invites 50 comedians at each show to perform their very first joke of the New Year in rapid-fire succession. At 8 p.m. at The New Movement.