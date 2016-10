click to enlarge

Chris D'Elia

Thu. Oct. 6 | The stand-up comic and actor from the sitcoms Undateable and Whitney returns to the theater where he filmed his 2013 Comedy Central special White Male Black Comic. At 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.

Don Giovanni

Fri. & Sun. Oct. 7 & 9 | The New Orleans Opera Association presents Mozart's classic tale of Don Juan, who seduces women and jilts them as he moves on to his next target. At 8 p.m. Friday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.