Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Live theater events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 11-17, 2016) 

click to enlarge toxicavenger.jpg

The Toxic Avenger (Musical)
Thu.-Sun. Oct. 13-16 | A corrupt New Jersey mayor has Melvin Ferd tossed in a toxic waste dump for trying to clean up the town. But Ferd rises from the muck and seeks revenge in the comedy musical based on the cult-classic film. At 8 p.m. at The Valiant Theatre.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOSE LUIZ PEDERNEIRAS
  • Photo by Jose Luiz Pederneiras

Grupo Corpo
Sat. Oct. 15 | Fans of the Olympics, or Olympic closing ceremonies, may have seen members of this Brazilian troupe in the Carnival-esqe finale in Rio's Maracana Stadium. The company presents an athletic and elegant fusion of ballet, modern and Brazilian folk dance and samba. At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of The Toxic Avenger, Grupo Corpo

More Stage Previews and Reviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Stage Previews and Reviews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick
    The Toxic Avenger @ The Theatre at St. Claude
    2240 St. Claude Ave. http://www.thetheatreatstclaude.com

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 16, 8 p.m., Sun., Oct. 23, 9:30 p.m., Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m. and Mon., Oct. 31, 8 p.m. Continues through Oct. 28

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    Ponderosa Stomp: Shake It or Break It @ Ace Hotel
    600 Carondelet St. http://www.acehotel.com/neworleans

    • Oct. 14-16
    • 1 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick
    Grupo Corpo @ Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
    1419 Basin St. http://www.mahaliajacksontheater.com

    • Sat., Oct. 15, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation