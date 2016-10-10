Live theater events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 11-17, 2016) 

click to enlarge

The Toxic Avenger (Musical)

Thu.-Sun. Oct. 13-16 | A corrupt New Jersey mayor has Melvin Ferd tossed in a toxic waste dump for trying to clean up the town. But Ferd rises from the muck and seeks revenge in the comedy musical based on the cult-classic film. At 8 p.m. at The Valiant Theatre.

Photo by Jose Luiz Pederneiras

Grupo Corpo

Sat. Oct. 15 | Fans of the Olympics, or Olympic closing ceremonies, may have seen members of this Brazilian troupe in the Carnival-esqe finale in Rio's Maracana Stadium. The company presents an athletic and elegant fusion of ballet, modern and Brazilian folk dance and samba. At 8 p.m. at Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.