Mardi Gras 2017: walking parades 

Krewe of Cork

Feb. 17

3 p.m. Friday

French Quarter

www.kreweofcork.com

Patrick van Hoorebeek's krewe of wine lovers is led by grand marshal Justin Baldwin of Justin Vineyards & Winery and queen Sarah Blosch. Festivities begin with a bloody mary party on Royal Street and a Champagne luncheon at The Court of Two Sisters. At 3 p.m., the krewe begins its costumed parade around the central blocks of the French Quarter.

'tit Rex

Feb. 18

5 p.m. Saturday

Faubourg Marigny

www.titrexparade.com

The parade featuring shoebox floats made its name bucking Carnival trends — by going small. This year, it goes sedate with the theme "'tit Rex Takes a Nap." The krewe of artists lines up on the neutral ground of St. Roch Avenue behind St. Roch Market and embarks on a tiny trek around the Marigny to the AllWays Lounge, where it holds its Ping Pong Ball. The procession includes the Panorama, Free Spirit and Slow Danger brass bands and Egg Yolk Jubilee.

Chewbacchus

Feb. 18

7 p.m. Saturday

Bywater/Marigny

www.chewbacchus.org

The Star Wars-meets-Carnival-inspired krewe dubs its 2017 parade a "Revel Alliance," a suitable umbrella for its ever-expanding universe of subkrewes dedicated to sci-fi and fantasy pop culture, mythical creatures, alternative religions such as Pastafarians and nerdy esoterica. There are legions of Star Wars, Star Trek and Doctor Who fans, the Rolling Elliots (fans of E.T.), alien truthers and Carnival mashups, such as the marching troup of Leijorettes, costumed in Princess Leia's long white gown and curled braids. The parade starts at Royal and Press streets, heads to Frenchmen Street and follows St. Claude Avenue to the krewe den at Castillo Blanco (4321 St. Claude Ave.).

Barkus

Feb. 19

2 p.m. Sunday

Armstrong Park and French Quarter

www.barkus.org

New Orleans' canine krewe, The Mystic Krewe of Barkus, gathers in Armstrong Park beginning at 10:30 a.m. and costumed dogs and their human escorts parade through the French Quarter at 2 p.m. This year's theme is "Pirates of the Crescent City: Barkus Tells Tales of Jean LaFleabag." The parade circles the historic district, passes the reviewing stand at Good Friends Bar (740 Dauphine St.) and returns to the park. Parade proceeds benefit animal organizations in the Gulf South.