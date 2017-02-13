Mardi Gras 2017: week one: Friday, Feb. 17th 

Oshun

6 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Mythical Creatures

Floats: 18

Shango: Vernon Crandle

Oshun: Stephanie C. Synigal

Throws: Krewe fans, peacock necklaces

Pegasus rides a signature float for the Krewe of Oshun, and this year's theme celebrates mythical creatures. The procession also features New Orleans Baby Dolls and grand marshal Adam Caesar and New Orleans Saints super fans.

Cleopatra

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Cleo, Las Vegas!

Floats: 22

Cleopatra: Abigail Kristin Breland

Throws: Hand-decorated beverage glasses, fuzzy dice, Las Vegas sunglasses, pyramid medallion beads, dice beads, head boppers, foam batons, lighted theme medallion beads

The krewe lets it ride — Las Vegas-style — in a parade celebrating gambling, casinos and attractions. Floats depict Caesar's Palace, The Mirage, Rio and other hotels and sites. The krewe also introduces a new title float and a jeweled Mardi Gras cup.

Excalibur

7 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Carnivale Knights

Floats: 19

King: Alan David Daigrepont

Queen: Dana Daigrepont-Schloegel

Throws: Theme T-shirts, individual float doubloons, footballs, lighted glitter balls, bracelets and swords

The Krewe of Excalibur salutes Carnival celebrations around the world. Floats and maid costumes depict Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Italy and Canada.

Athena

7:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Krewe of Athena Salutes fabOWLous Festivals of Louisiana

Floats: 17

King: Vaughn Anthony Breaux

Queen: Dr. Chequita Shantel Williams

Throws: Hand-decorated fedoras, fanny packs, cellphone chargers, hula hoops, cups and lighted fans, wands, whistles and logo beads

The krewe debuts its Fancy Fedora Dance Team, which leads the procession. Angela Watson, aka radio host Uptown Angela, rides as grand marshal in a parade celebrating Louisiana festivals such as Essence Music Festival, French Quarter Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras. Signature floats feature the krewe's symbol, Athena's owl, and its favored fedoras.