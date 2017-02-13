Mardi Gras 2017: week one: Saturday, Feb. 18 

Adonis

11:45 a.m.

West Bank

Theme: Adonis Goes Home

Floats: 14

King: Chad Michael Usea

Queen: Madeline Camardelle

Throws: Cowbells, throwing discs, plastic horns

The parade theme celebrates mythology, and floats depict Pegasus, Medusa and the philosopher's stone.

Pontchartrain

1 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: What Cha Want on Your Po-Boy?

Floats: 15

King: Mark Alan Houltzhouser

Queen: Natasha Nicole Charles

Throws: Krewe magnets, large cups, po-boy beads, doubloons, krewe logo beads

The Muff-A-Lottas march in a parade saluting po-boys, with a menu-like procession of floats depicting oysters, shrimp, roast beef and Italian sausage. Also rolling with the krewe are the Big Easy Rollergirls.

Choctaw

2 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: A Thing of Beauty

Floats: 17

Chief: Lonnie L. Landry

Princess: Nadine Parnell Gauthier

Throws: Hand-decorated wooden tomahawks, plush tomahawks and spears, cups, doubloons

The theme celebrates beautiful things and floats depict regions and people.

Freret

3 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Go Fourth and Prosper

Floats: 14

King: Mark Gaal

Queen: Ariel Van Doren

Throws: Hand-decorated Carnival masks, theme doubloons

The krewe celebrates its fourth year with floats titled "Freret's Fourth Flight" and "Justice Four All." Dancingman504 serves as grand marshal and the parade features the Mexican wrestling-inspired El Lucha Krewe.

Caesar

6 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: I Wish ...

Floats: 25

Emperor: Scott Rigby

Empress: Betsy Bradshaw

Throws: Cups, doubloons and lighted beads, swords and whistles

The Krewe of Caesar indulges in wishful thinking with floats about wanting to be an astronaut or a pirate in the Caribbean, or to go to the World Series. The superhero float features Batman and other comic book heroes. Cast members of NCIS: New Orleans ride as guests, and the grand marshal is Darth Vader (and a team of Stormtroopers) from the 501st Legion. The krewe captain will mask as a Jedi knight.

Sparta

6 p.m

Uptown

Theme: Le Cirque

Floats: 16

King: Bruce William Clement

Queen: Gabrielle Bernadette Ciaston

Throws: Spartan plush helmets and spears, doubloons and lighted medallion beads, Spartan rings, rose wands and helmets

The Knights of Sparta celebrate the krewe's 65th anniversary, and per tradition, the captain and his officers ride horses and the king rides a mule-drawn float. The theme celebrates Cirque du Soleil shows, and floats depict Dralion, Alegria, Mystere and Varekai.

Pygmalion

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Journey to the Jade Empire

Floats: 25

King: Robert Bohne

Queen: Deborah Waguespack

Throws: Theme doubloons in 10 colors, lighted krewe logo beads, cups

The krewe celebrates China and floats depict panda bears, the Beijing opera and the current Year of the Rooster. WWL-TV anchors Natalie Shepherd and Thanh Truong serve as grand marshals. The krewe ball following the parade is open to the public and features Salt-N-Pepa, A-Trak and Carmine P. Filthy.



