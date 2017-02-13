Mardi Gras 2017: week one: Saturday, Feb. 18 

Adonis
11:45 a.m.
West Bank
Theme: Adonis Goes Home
Floats: 14
King: Chad Michael Usea
Queen: Madeline Camardelle
Throws: Cowbells, throwing discs, plastic horns
The parade theme celebrates mythology, and floats depict Pegasus, Medusa and the philosopher's stone.
Pontchartrain
1 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: What Cha Want on Your Po-Boy?
Floats: 15
King: Mark Alan Houltzhouser
Queen: Natasha Nicole Charles
Throws: Krewe magnets, large cups, po-boy beads, doubloons, krewe logo beads
The Muff-A-Lottas march in a parade saluting po-boys, with a menu-like procession of floats depicting oysters, shrimp, roast beef and Italian sausage. Also rolling with the krewe are the Big Easy Rollergirls.
Choctaw
2 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: A Thing of Beauty
Floats: 17
Chief: Lonnie L. Landry
Princess: Nadine Parnell Gauthier
Throws: Hand-decorated wooden tomahawks, plush tomahawks and spears, cups, doubloons
The theme celebrates beautiful things and floats depict regions and people.
Freret
3 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: Go Fourth and Prosper
Floats: 14
King: Mark Gaal
Queen: Ariel Van Doren
Throws: Hand-decorated Carnival masks, theme doubloons
The krewe celebrates its fourth year with floats titled "Freret's Fourth Flight" and "Justice Four All." Dancingman504 serves as grand marshal and the parade features the Mexican wrestling-inspired El Lucha Krewe.
Caesar
6 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: I Wish ...
Floats: 25
Emperor: Scott Rigby
Empress: Betsy Bradshaw
Throws: Cups, doubloons and lighted beads, swords and whistles
The Krewe of Caesar indulges in wishful thinking with floats about wanting to be an astronaut or a pirate in the Caribbean, or to go to the World Series. The superhero float features Batman and other comic book heroes. Cast members of NCIS: New Orleans ride as guests, and the grand marshal is Darth Vader (and a team of Stormtroopers) from the 501st Legion. The krewe captain will mask as a Jedi knight.
Sparta
6 p.m
Uptown
Theme: Le Cirque
Floats: 16
King: Bruce William Clement
Queen: Gabrielle Bernadette Ciaston
Throws: Spartan plush helmets and spears, doubloons and lighted medallion beads, Spartan rings, rose wands and helmets
The Knights of Sparta celebrate the krewe's 65th anniversary, and per tradition, the captain and his officers ride horses and the king rides a mule-drawn float. The theme celebrates Cirque du Soleil shows, and floats depict Dralion, Alegria, Mystere and Varekai.
Pygmalion
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: Journey to the Jade Empire
Floats: 25
King: Robert Bohne
Queen: Deborah Waguespack
Throws: Theme doubloons in 10 colors, lighted krewe logo beads, cups
The krewe celebrates China and floats depict panda bears, the Beijing opera and the current Year of the Rooster. WWL-TV anchors Natalie Shepherd and Thanh Truong serve as grand marshals. The krewe ball following the parade is open to the public and features Salt-N-Pepa, A-Trak and Carmine P. Filthy.