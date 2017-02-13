Mardi Gras 2017: week one: Sunday, Feb. 19 

Femme Fatale

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Hosts Game Day

Floats: 18

Queen: Dawn Bentley-Johnson

Throws: Hand-decorated compacts, krewe dolls, krewe logo basketballs and beads

The krewe's theme welcomes the NBA All-Star Game to New Orleans and mothers of NBA players ride as guests in the parade. Floats depict popular games such as Angry Birds, Battleship, Temple Run and Monopoly. The procession also features actress Emyri Crutchfield and Sybil Morial as grand marshals. Also riding as guests are members of Sisters of the Holy Family.

Carrollton

Noon

Uptown

Theme: Carrollton Jukebox

Floats: 25

King: Joseph R. LaRocca

Queen: Kelly Elizabeth VanGeffen

Throws: Decorated shrimp boots, krewe logo pillows, gold and blue doubloons, theme cups, medallion beads and throwing discs

The musical theme highlights songs such as "Rockin' Robin," "Crocodile Rock" and "Santa Baby." In step with the tunes are groups including 610 Stompers and the Krewe of Rolling Elvi.

King Arthur

1:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Right Back Where We Started

Floats: 34

King Arthur: John Patrick Wambsgans

Queen Guinevere: Julie Lea

Throws: Kites, cups and doubloons

The krewe celebrates its 40th anniversary with a parade featuring pop culture and other icons from the era of its founding, including the original Star Wars, ABBA and Elvis Presley. The procession includes the Red Hot Dancing Queens from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Alla

2 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Through the Eyes of a Child

Floats: 24

King: Steve P. Daigle Sr.

Queen: Renee Templet Apostol

Throws: Decorated genie lamps, swords, throwing discs, footballs, plush toys, krewe logo beads, doubloons

The Krewe of Alla marks its 85th anniversary. The theme focuses on childhood fun, including fairy tales, monsters, imagining space travel and going to the zoo. Members of the Legion of Mars, a group for current members of the military and veterans, ride as guests. The krewe now includes women members, and its new logo is featured on medallion beads.