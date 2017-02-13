Mardi Gras 2017: week one 

The NBA All-Star Game returns to New Orleans Feb. 19, just in time for our season of courts, balls, free throws, crowds and excitement. The first weekend of the official Carnival season offers plenty of action for fans throughout the New Orleans area.

Putting on a parade is the ultimate team effort, with members of krewes, marching bands, dance teams and other groups working hard to entertain us. They're all all-stars in Rex Duke's view, and I salute their efforts.

On the following pages you'll find my previews with parade themes, honored royalty, coveted throws to watch for, maps and schedules. There's also information about walking parades.

This year, Rex Duke is changing his game plan. While I'll still view and review parades, I am retiring the crown ratings. There will be highlights of Carnival events throughout parade season online, and readers can share their reviews as well. My annual recap will appear in Gambit after the Mardi Gras revelry concludes.

Enjoy the parades!

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

A marching band performs on St. Charles Avenue.

Oshun

6 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Mythical Creatures

Floats: 18

Shango: Vernon Crandle

Oshun: Stephanie C. Synigal

Throws: Krewe fans, peacock necklaces

Pegasus rides a signature float for the Krewe of Oshun, and this year's theme celebrates mythical creatures. The procession also features New Orleans Baby Dolls and grand marshal Adam Caesar and New Orleans Saints super fans.

Cleopatra

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Cleo, Las Vegas!

Floats: 22

Cleopatra: Abigail Kristin Breland

Throws: Hand-decorated beverage glasses, fuzzy dice, Las Vegas sunglasses, pyramid medallion beads, dice beads, head boppers, foam batons, lighted theme medallion beads

The krewe lets it ride — Las Vegas-style — in a parade celebrating gambling, casinos and attractions. Floats depict Caesar's Palace, The Mirage, Rio and other hotels and sites. The krewe also introduces a new title float and a jeweled Mardi Gras cup.

Excalibur

7 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Carnivale Knights

Floats: 19

King: Alan David Daigrepont

Queen: Dana Daigrepont-Schloegel

Throws: Theme T-shirts, individual float doubloons, footballs, lighted glitter balls, bracelets and swords

The Krewe of Excalibur salutes Carnival celebrations around the world. Floats and maid costumes depict Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Italy and Canada.

Athena

7:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Krewe of Athena Salutes fabOWLous Festivals of Louisiana

Floats: 17

King: Vaughn Anthony Breaux

Queen: Dr. Chequita Shantel Williams

Throws: Hand-decorated fedoras, fanny packs, cellphone chargers, hula hoops, cups and lighted fans, wands, whistles and logo beads

The krewe debuts its Fancy Fedora Dance Team, which leads the procession. Angela Watson, aka radio host Uptown Angela, rides as grand marshal in a parade celebrating Louisiana festivals such as Essence Music Festival, French Quarter Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras. Signature floats feature the krewe's symbol, Athena's owl, and its favored fedoras.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

A skywriter worked above Carnival parades in 2016.

Adonis

11:45 a.m.

West Bank

Theme: Adonis Goes Home

Floats: 14

King: Chad Michael Usea

Queen: Madeline Camardelle

Throws: Cowbells, throwing discs, plastic horns

The parade theme celebrates mythology, and floats depict Pegasus, Medusa and the philosopher's stone.

Pontchartrain

1 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: What Cha Want on Your Po-Boy?

Floats: 15

King: Mark Alan Houltzhouser

Queen: Natasha Nicole Charles

Throws: Krewe magnets, large cups, po-boy beads, doubloons, krewe logo beads

The Muff-A-Lottas march in a parade saluting po-boys, with a menu-like procession of floats depicting oysters, shrimp, roast beef and Italian sausage. Also rolling with the krewe are the Big Easy Rollergirls.

Choctaw

2 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: A Thing of Beauty

Floats: 17

Chief: Lonnie L. Landry

Princess: Nadine Parnell Gauthier

Throws: Hand-decorated wooden tomahawks, plush tomahawks and spears, cups, doubloons

The theme celebrates beautiful things and floats depict regions and people.

Freret

3 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Go Fourth and Prosper

Floats: 14

King: Mark Gaal

Queen: Ariel Van Doren

Throws: Hand-decorated Carnival masks, theme doubloons

The krewe celebrates its fourth year with floats titled "Freret's Fourth Flight" and "Justice Four All." Dancingman504 serves as grand marshal and the parade features the Mexican wrestling-inspired El Lucha Krewe.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

A float raolls in Uptown.

Caesar

6 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: I Wish ...

Floats: 25

Emperor: Scott Rigby

Empress: Betsy Bradshaw

Throws: Cups, doubloons and lighted beads, swords and whistles

The Krewe of Caesar indulges in wishful thinking with floats about wanting to be an astronaut or a pirate in the Caribbean, or to go to the World Series. The superhero float features Batman and other comic book heroes. Cast members of NCIS: New Orleans ride as guests, and the grand marshal is Darth Vader (and a team of Stormtroopers) from the 501st Legion. The krewe captain will mask as a Jedi knight.

Sparta

6 p.m

Uptown

Theme: Le Cirque

Floats: 16

King: Bruce William Clement

Queen: Gabrielle Bernadette Ciaston

Throws: Spartan plush helmets and spears, doubloons and lighted medallion beads, Spartan rings, rose wands and helmets

The Knights of Sparta celebrate the krewe's 65th anniversary, and per tradition, the captain and his officers ride horses and the king rides a mule-drawn float. The theme celebrates Cirque du Soleil shows, and floats depict Dralion, Alegria, Mystere and Varekai.

Pygmalion

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Journey to the Jade Empire

Floats: 25

King: Robert Bohne

Queen: Deborah Waguespack

Throws: Theme doubloons in 10 colors, lighted krewe logo beads, cups

The krewe celebrates China and floats depict panda bears, the Beijing opera and the current Year of the Rooster. WWL-TV anchors Natalie Shepherd and Thanh Truong serve as grand marshals. The krewe ball following the parade is open to the public and features Salt-N-Pepa, A-Trak and Carmine P. Filthy.

Femme Fatale

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Mystic Krewe of Femme Fatale Hosts Game Day

Floats: 18

Queen: Dawn Bentley-Johnson

Throws: Hand-decorated compacts, krewe dolls, krewe logo basketballs and beads

The krewe's theme welcomes the NBA All-Star Game to New Orleans and mothers of NBA players ride as guests in the parade. Floats depict popular games such as Angry Birds, Battleship, Temple Run and Monopoly. The procession also features actress Emyri Crutchfield and Sybil Morial as grand marshals. Also riding as guests are members of Sisters of the Holy Family.

click to enlarge Photo by Cheryl Gerber

The monarch of the Krewe of King Arthur greets crowds.

NoonCarrollton Jukebox25Joseph R. LaRoccaKelly Elizabeth VanGeffenDecorated shrimp boots, krewe logo pillows, gold and blue doubloons, theme cups, medallion beads and throwing discsThe musical theme highlights songs such as "Rockin' Robin," "Crocodile Rock" and "Santa Baby." In step with the tunes are groups including 610 Stompers and the Krewe of Rolling Elvi.

King Arthur

1:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Right Back Where We Started

Floats: 34

King Arthur: John Patrick Wambsgans

Queen Guinevere: Julie Lea

Throws: Kites, cups and doubloons

The krewe celebrates its 40th anniversary with a parade featuring pop culture and other icons from the era of its founding, including the original Star Wars, ABBA and Elvis Presley. The procession includes the Red Hot Dancing Queens from Cincinnati, Ohio.

Alla

2 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Through the Eyes of a Child

Floats: 24

King: Steve P. Daigle Sr.

Queen: Renee Templet Apostol

Throws: Decorated genie lamps, swords, throwing discs, footballs, plush toys, krewe logo beads, doubloons

The Krewe of Alla marks its 85th anniversary. The theme focuses on childhood fun, including fairy tales, monsters, imagining space travel and going to the zoo. Members of the Legion of Mars, a group for current members of the military and veterans, ride as guests. The krewe now includes women members, and its new logo is featured on medallion beads.