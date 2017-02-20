Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Friday, Feb. 24 

Hermes

6 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 30

King: secret

Queen: announced at krewe ball

Throws: plush spears, pillows, cups, doubloons and beads

The krewe often chooses a theme from the ancient world or literature and doesn't announce it until the day of the parade. The krewe introduces a new signature float depicting St. George the dragon slayer. The Talladega College Band and the St. Augustine Marching 100 perform in the parade, along with the 610 Stompers.



d'Etat

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 24

Dictator: secret

Throws: blinking dictator and high priest beads, plush Dictator's Royal Navy float pillow, 3-D image cups, doubloons, bottle opener key rings, lighted femur bones, bouncing balls and krewe logo throwing discs

The krewe presents a satirical parade heavy on political topics. The procession also features the Dictator's Dancin' Dawlins and N'Awlins Nymphs. Signature floats include the "Banana Wagon," "High Priest's Candy Wagon" and "Dictator's Royal Navy."



Morpheus

7 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Morpheus Takes a Gamble

Floats: 22

King: Rock Ruiz

Queen: Marcey Ruiz

Throws: Plush toys including moons and sheep, bracelets with moons and stars, many lighted items, doubloons

The krewe is betting viewers will enjoy its Las Vegas theme. Floats depict hotels and casinos including Caesar's Palace and the Hilton. There also are casino attractions such as the roller coaster at the New York New York. The krewe added fiber optic lighting to its signature floats.



Centurions

7 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Exploring the Orient

Floats: 18

King: Andy P. LeBouef

Queen: Logan F. Hess

Throws: doubloons, cups, krewe swords, lighted balls and backpacks

The krewe's theme celebrates the culture of China, and floats depict the Beijing opera, Chinese dragons, pandas and more. Students from the Magnolia School ride as guests on the Chinese dragon float.



Excalibur

Follows Centurians

Metairie

Theme: Carnivale Knights

Floats: 19

King: Alan David Daigrepont

Queen: Dana Daigrepont-Schloegel

Throws: Theme T-shirts, individual float doubloons, footballs, lighted glitter balls, bracelets and swords

In a parade postponed from last weekend, Excalibur salutes Carnival celebrations around the world. Floats and costumes depict Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Italy and Canada.