February 20, 2017 News

Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Friday, Feb. 24 

click to enlarge The Laissez Boys ride in a parade.

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

The Laissez Boys ride in a parade.

Hermes
6 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 30
King: secret
Queen: announced at krewe ball
Throws: plush spears, pillows, cups, doubloons and beads
The krewe often chooses a theme from the ancient world or literature and doesn't announce it until the day of the parade. The krewe introduces a new signature float depicting St. George the dragon slayer. The Talladega College Band and the St. Augustine Marching 100 perform in the parade, along with the 610 Stompers.

d'Etat
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 24
Dictator: secret
Throws: blinking dictator and high priest beads, plush Dictator's Royal Navy float pillow, 3-D image cups, doubloons, bottle opener key rings, lighted femur bones, bouncing balls and krewe logo throwing discs
The krewe presents a satirical parade heavy on political topics. The procession also features the Dictator's Dancin' Dawlins and N'Awlins Nymphs. Signature floats include the "Banana Wagon," "High Priest's Candy Wagon" and "Dictator's Royal Navy."

Morpheus
7 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: Morpheus Takes a Gamble
Floats: 22
King: Rock Ruiz
Queen: Marcey Ruiz
Throws: Plush toys including moons and sheep, bracelets with moons and stars, many lighted items, doubloons
The krewe is betting viewers will enjoy its Las Vegas theme. Floats depict hotels and casinos including Caesar's Palace and the Hilton. There also are casino attractions such as the roller coaster at the New York New York. The krewe added fiber optic lighting to its signature floats.

Centurions
7 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: Exploring the Orient
Floats: 18
King: Andy P. LeBouef
Queen: Logan F. Hess
Throws: doubloons, cups, krewe swords, lighted balls and backpacks
The krewe's theme celebrates the culture of China, and floats depict the Beijing opera, Chinese dragons, pandas and more. Students from the Magnolia School ride as guests on the Chinese dragon float.

Excalibur
Follows Centurians
Metairie
Theme: Carnivale Knights
Floats: 19
King: Alan David Daigrepont
Queen: Dana Daigrepont-Schloegel
Throws: Theme T-shirts, individual float doubloons, footballs, lighted glitter balls, bracelets and swords
In a parade postponed from last weekend, Excalibur salutes Carnival celebrations around the world. Floats and costumes depict Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Italy and Canada.



Wednesday, February 22 | Thursday, February 23 | Friday, February 24
Saturday, February 25 | Sunday, February 26 | Monday, February 27
Tuesday, February 28

 Rex Duke™'s Carnival bingo
Dog in a costume? Dancing cop? Dude cooking chicken?

Rex unveils its 2017 parade bulletin
A history of the Rex bulletin

