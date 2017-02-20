Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Sat., Feb. 25 

N.O.M.T.O.C.

10:45 a.m.

West Bank

Theme: N.O.M.T.O.C. Salutes Icons of the Seventies

Floats: 29

King: Wilfred Dennis Jr.

Queen: Jada Cymone Washington

Throws: Jug Man, lighted Jug Man and krewe crest beads

The parade theme celebrates icons and iconic pop culture from the 1970s, including Jimi Hendrix, Thelma Houston, ABBA and Soul Train. The procession also honors the state championship football teams from Edna Karr and L.B. Landry-O.P. Walker high schools. Actor Lance Nichols (Treme) and WDSU-TV anchor Casey Ferrand serve as grand marshals.



Iris

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Iris Celebrates 100 Years

Floats: 36

King: Dr. Frank Joseph DellaCroce

Queen: Janet Davis DellaCroce

Throws: plush king cake babies, Iris tutus, hard hats, krewe sunglasses, 3-D image theme cups and doubloons

Iris marks its centennial parade, and its float titles suggest great expectations and joy. They include "Life Is a Celebration," "Wish Upon a Star" and "In Our Wildest Dreams."



Tucks

Noon

Metairie

Theme: Tucks Happens!

Floats: 45

King: Wendel Dufour

Queen: Christina Kahr Wallis

Throws: Hand-decorated toilet brushes, plungers, fly swatters, barrel koozies, socks, toilet seat sunglasses, krewe toilet paper, whistles and cups

The irreverent krewe, known for potty humor and its massive toilet seat throne, celebrates local icons — in its own terms: "Bowl Movement" honors Rock 'N' Bowl, "Nature Calls" signals the Audubon Zoo and "Stool Pigeons" references Orleans Parish Prison. The krewe introduces two new signature floats, "Thirty Thrones" and "Fourteen Foot Friar." Artist Frenchy serves as grand marshal and will create a painting during his ride.



Endymion

4:15 p.m.

Mid-City

Theme: Endymion's Constellations

Floats: 36

King: Dr. Parker A. Velargo

Queen: Caroline Virginia Crosby

Throws: krewe lightsabers, footballs, kaleidoscopes, doubloons, cups and lighted medallion beads, throwing discs, bouncing balls and wands

A theme related to the stars makes sense for a parade full of celebrity guests and ever brighter lights. Guests include performers Flo Rida, KISS and KC & the Sunshine Band, all of whom perform at the Endymion Extravaganza in the Superdome. The new grand marshal float is equipped with thousands of synchronized lights and video screens. The floats depict stars and constellations, including Capricorn, Cancer, Ursa Minor, Virgo and Gemini.



Isis

6:30 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Iris Rocks the 45

Floats: 17

King: Adrian Paul Breaux Jr.

Queen: Shelly Jamison Ryan

Throws: Isis pillows, Elmer's snacks, doubloons and lighted wands, rings and bulb beads

For its 45th anniversary, the krewe spins off a rock theme, illustrated by the floats "Jingle Bell Rock," "Rock and Roll All Night," "School of Rock" and "Don't Rock the Jukebox." The Ponchatoula High School Band makes its 45th appearance.