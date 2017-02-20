Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Sun., Feb. 26 

Okeanos
11 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: Okeanos Salutes American Icons
Floats: 21
King: Michael Charles Bierman
Queen: Caroline Ann Lundgren
Throws: Crawfish trays, krewe logo sand pails and cups, doubloons in eight colors
The parade theme celebrates famous Americans, including Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, industrialist Henry Ford and entertainers Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe. New Orleans icon Vince Vance serves as grand marshal. Marching groups include Kilts of Many Colours Bagpipe and Drum Unit.
Mid-City
11:45 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: In Vino Veritas
Floats: 17
King: Duane D. Hoff
Queen: Susan Schulze Hoff
Throws: plush wine bottles, T-shirts, sunglasses, potato chips, stress dolls, throwing discs, cups and doubloons
The krewe is known for its tinfoil decorations, and it raises its glasses for a theme celebrating wine. Theme floats include "Grapes of Wrath" and "Love the Wine You're With." The group honors its home neighborhood with the signature float dedicated to City Park.
Thoth
Noon
Uptown
Theme: Thoth's Cookin'
Floats: 38
King: Jeffrey Badeaux Jr.
Queen: Margaret Rose D'Alfonso Foster
Throws: aprons, potholders, chefs' hats, fedoras, krewe crest pillows, T-shirts, doubloons and medallion beads
The krewe celebrates its 70th anniversary with a food lover's parade. Floats depict everything from burgers and french fries to crabs and sushi. Chef/restaurateur Donald Link rides as grand marshal.
Bacchus
5:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: Bacchus Salutes the Saints' 50th
Floats: 31
Bacchus: Jim Caviezel
Throws: toy Superbowl rings, footballs, lighted beads, float-specific items, doubloons
Bacchus's celebrity monarch, Jim Caviezel, is known for his role as Jesus in the movie The Passion of the Christ, but the parade theme suits a former Bacchus, Drew Brees. A parade celebrating the New Orleans Saints' 50 past years depicts milestones, including the first game in Tulane Stadium and the Super Bowl win, a host of famous players, such as Steve Gleason, and the paper bag-wearing Ain'ts. There's even a float noting the Atlanta Falcons' recent Super Bowl loss.
Napoleon
5 p.m.
Metairie
Theme: Good to Be Da King
Floats: 23
Emperor: Warren Serignet Jr.
Empress: Melissa Carter Davis
Throws: Doubloons and cups
The Corps de Napoleon celebrates all sorts of kings, from Elvis Presley to king cake and the "King of Swing." The krewe is known for its horse-drawn carriages carrying krewe royalty and its signature Waterloo float.
Athena
Follows Napoleon
Metairie
Theme: Krewe of Athena Salutes fabOWLous Festivals of Louisiana
Floats: 17
King: Vaughn Anthony Breaux
Queen: Dr. Chequita Shantel Williams
Throws: Hand-decorated fedoras, fanny packs, cellphone chargers, hula hoops, cups and lighted fans, wands, whistles and logo beads
Originally scheduled to parade last weekend, the krewe debuts its Fancy Fedora Dance Team. Angela Watson, aka radio host Uptown Angela, rides as grand marshal in a parade celebrating Louisiana festivals such as Essence Music Festival, French Quarter Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras. Signature floats feature the krewe's symbol, Athena's owl, and its favored fedoras.