Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Sun., Feb. 26 

Okeanos

11 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Okeanos Salutes American Icons

Floats: 21

King: Michael Charles Bierman

Queen: Caroline Ann Lundgren

Throws: Crawfish trays, krewe logo sand pails and cups, doubloons in eight colors

The parade theme celebrates famous Americans, including Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, industrialist Henry Ford and entertainers Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, John Wayne and Marilyn Monroe. New Orleans icon Vince Vance serves as grand marshal. Marching groups include Kilts of Many Colours Bagpipe and Drum Unit.



Mid-City

11:45 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: In Vino Veritas

Floats: 17

King: Duane D. Hoff

Queen: Susan Schulze Hoff

Throws: plush wine bottles, T-shirts, sunglasses, potato chips, stress dolls, throwing discs, cups and doubloons

The krewe is known for its tinfoil decorations, and it raises its glasses for a theme celebrating wine. Theme floats include "Grapes of Wrath" and "Love the Wine You're With." The group honors its home neighborhood with the signature float dedicated to City Park.



Thoth

Noon

Uptown

Theme: Thoth's Cookin'

Floats: 38

King: Jeffrey Badeaux Jr.

Queen: Margaret Rose D'Alfonso Foster

Throws: aprons, potholders, chefs' hats, fedoras, krewe crest pillows, T-shirts, doubloons and medallion beads

The krewe celebrates its 70th anniversary with a food lover's parade. Floats depict everything from burgers and french fries to crabs and sushi. Chef/restaurateur Donald Link rides as grand marshal.



Bacchus

5:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: Bacchus Salutes the Saints' 50th

Floats: 31

Bacchus: Jim Caviezel

Throws: toy Superbowl rings, footballs, lighted beads, float-specific items, doubloons

Bacchus's celebrity monarch, Jim Caviezel, is known for his role as Jesus in the movie The Passion of the Christ, but the parade theme suits a former Bacchus, Drew Brees. A parade celebrating the New Orleans Saints' 50 past years depicts milestones, including the first game in Tulane Stadium and the Super Bowl win, a host of famous players, such as Steve Gleason, and the paper bag-wearing Ain'ts. There's even a float noting the Atlanta Falcons' recent Super Bowl loss.



Napoleon

5 p.m.

Metairie

Theme: Good to Be Da King

Floats: 23

Emperor: Warren Serignet Jr.

Empress: Melissa Carter Davis

Throws: Doubloons and cups

The Corps de Napoleon celebrates all sorts of kings, from Elvis Presley to king cake and the "King of Swing." The krewe is known for its horse-drawn carriages carrying krewe royalty and its signature Waterloo float.



Athena

Follows Napoleon

Metairie

Theme: Krewe of Athena Salutes fabOWLous Festivals of Louisiana

Floats: 17

King: Vaughn Anthony Breaux

Queen: Dr. Chequita Shantel Williams

Throws: Hand-decorated fedoras, fanny packs, cellphone chargers, hula hoops, cups and lighted fans, wands, whistles and logo beads

Originally scheduled to parade last weekend, the krewe debuts its Fancy Fedora Dance Team. Angela Watson, aka radio host Uptown Angela, rides as grand marshal in a parade celebrating Louisiana festivals such as Essence Music Festival, French Quarter Festival, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and Mardi Gras. Signature floats feature the krewe's symbol, Athena's owl, and its favored fedoras.