Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 20, 2017 News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Thursday, Feb. 23 

click to enlarge King Zulu rides on Fat Tuesday.

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

King Zulu rides on Fat Tuesday.

Babylon
5:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 24
Sargon: secret
Queen: announced day of parade
Throws: theme T-shirts, headbands, doubloons and lighted krewe crests, streetcars and medallions
The krewe doesn't announce its theme until the day of the parade, but floats titled "Golden Buddha" and "Golden Calf" promise a rich vision of iconic figures. Signature floats include the "Babylonian Barge" and the "Hanging Gardens of Babylon."

Chaos
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 16
King: secret
Throws: plush swords, cups and doubloons
The krewe's parade features satirical themes addressing local and national issues. One popular throw is a deck of cards with pictures of each float.

Muses
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 27
Honorary Muse: Tamron Hall
Throws: decorated shoes, fuzzy socks, flashlights, krewe pompoms, blinky duck beads, duck pens, ivy wreaths, faux diamond rings, shoe bracelets, tote bags, turquoise glitter zip bags, plush toys
Muses presents satirical parades, often full of references to local culture. This year, the krewe adds new signature floats: Rubber duck floats will trail the bathtub float. Journalist Tamron Hall rides in the Muses giant shoe float. There's a wide array of original throws.



PARADE PREVIEWS
Wednesday, February 22 | Thursday, February 23 | Friday, February 24
Saturday, February 25 | Sunday, February 26 | Monday, February 27
Tuesday, February 28

 Rex Duke™'s Carnival bingo
Dog in a costume? Dancing cop? Dude cooking chicken?

Rex unveils its 2017 parade bulletin
A history of the Rex bulletin

PRINTABLE ROUTE MAPS


  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Mardi Gras 2017

More News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in News

Readers also liked…

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation