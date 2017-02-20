Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Thursday, Feb. 23 

Babylon

5:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 24

Sargon: secret

Queen: announced day of parade

Throws: theme T-shirts, headbands, doubloons and lighted krewe crests, streetcars and medallions

The krewe doesn't announce its theme until the day of the parade, but floats titled "Golden Buddha" and "Golden Calf" promise a rich vision of iconic figures. Signature floats include the "Babylonian Barge" and the "Hanging Gardens of Babylon."

Chaos

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 16

King: secret

Throws: plush swords, cups and doubloons

The krewe's parade features satirical themes addressing local and national issues. One popular throw is a deck of cards with pictures of each float.

Muses

6:30 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 27

Honorary Muse: Tamron Hall

Throws: decorated shoes, fuzzy socks, flashlights, krewe pompoms, blinky duck beads, duck pens, ivy wreaths, faux diamond rings, shoe bracelets, tote bags, turquoise glitter zip bags, plush toys

Muses presents satirical parades, often full of references to local culture. This year, the krewe adds new signature floats: Rubber duck floats will trail the bathtub float. Journalist Tamron Hall rides in the Muses giant shoe float. There's a wide array of original throws.