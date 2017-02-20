Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Thursday, Feb. 23 

Babylon
5:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 24
Sargon: secret
Queen: announced day of parade
Throws: theme T-shirts, headbands, doubloons and lighted krewe crests, streetcars and medallions
The krewe doesn't announce its theme until the day of the parade, but floats titled "Golden Buddha" and "Golden Calf" promise a rich vision of iconic figures. Signature floats include the "Babylonian Barge" and the "Hanging Gardens of Babylon."
Chaos
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 16
King: secret
Throws: plush swords, cups and doubloons
The krewe's parade features satirical themes addressing local and national issues. One popular throw is a deck of cards with pictures of each float.
Muses
6:30 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 27
Honorary Muse: Tamron Hall
Throws: decorated shoes, fuzzy socks, flashlights, krewe pompoms, blinky duck beads, duck pens, ivy wreaths, faux diamond rings, shoe bracelets, tote bags, turquoise glitter zip bags, plush toys
Muses presents satirical parades, often full of references to local culture. This year, the krewe adds new signature floats: Rubber duck floats will trail the bathtub float. Journalist Tamron Hall rides in the Muses giant shoe float. There's a wide array of original throws.