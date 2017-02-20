Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Tuesday, Feb. 28 

Zulu

8 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Stop the Violence

Floats: 30

King: Adonis C. Expose

Queen: Donna M. Glapion

Throws: decorated coconuts and medallion beads

In response to the deaths of children of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club members, the krewe is highlighting a "Stop the Violence" message, which is included on cups and some beads. Proceeds from sales of the parade poster will be donated to Crimestoppers.



Rex

10 a.m.

Uptown

Theme: Carnival Fetes and Feasts

Floats: 27

King: announced weekend before parade

Queen: announced weekend before parade

Throws: Pillows representing individual floats, cups, beads

The procession is a celebration of Carnival around the world and in history, plus a few other festivals. Floats depict the ancient Roman Saturnalia, Acadiana's Courir de Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama's Mardi Gras, Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Maslenitsa in Russia. A float illustrating Venetian Carnevale ties in with the current exhibit at the New Orleans Museum of Art.



Argus

10 a.m.

Metairie

Theme: Argus Loves the Beatles

Floats: 25

King: Elie Khoury

Queen: Robin Chailland

Throws: T-shirts with maids' themes, bouncy balls, doubloons, cups and beads

Morning radio hosts Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, who are broadcast on NASH FM 92.3, ride as grand marshals. Children in Jefferson Performing Arts Society's theater program will perform a medley of Beatles songs during the parade.