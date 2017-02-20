Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Tuesday, Feb. 28 

Zulu
8 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: Stop the Violence
Floats: 30
King: Adonis C. Expose
Queen: Donna M. Glapion
Throws: decorated coconuts and medallion beads
In response to the deaths of children of Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club members, the krewe is highlighting a "Stop the Violence" message, which is included on cups and some beads. Proceeds from sales of the parade poster will be donated to Crimestoppers.
Rex
10 a.m.
Uptown
Theme: Carnival Fetes and Feasts
Floats: 27
King: announced weekend before parade
Queen: announced weekend before parade
Throws: Pillows representing individual floats, cups, beads
The procession is a celebration of Carnival around the world and in history, plus a few other festivals. Floats depict the ancient Roman Saturnalia, Acadiana's Courir de Mardi Gras, Mobile, Alabama's Mardi Gras, Carnaval in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and Maslenitsa in Russia. A float illustrating Venetian Carnevale ties in with the current exhibit at the New Orleans Museum of Art.
Argus
10 a.m.
Metairie
Theme: Argus Loves the Beatles
Floats: 25
King: Elie Khoury
Queen: Robin Chailland
Throws: T-shirts with maids' themes, bouncy balls, doubloons, cups and beads
Morning radio hosts Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, who are broadcast on NASH FM 92.3, ride as grand marshals. Children in Jefferson Performing Arts Society's theater program will perform a medley of Beatles songs during the parade.