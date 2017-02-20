Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 20, 2017

Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Wednesday, Feb. 22 

click to enlarge cover_story-2.jpg

Photo by Cheryl Gerber

Druids
6:15 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 19
Archdruid: secret
Throws: Druid wands and hats, cups, doubloons and medallion beads
The Mystic Krewe of Druids' themes typically feature the group's dry and sometimes cryptic wit. The organization is secretive: The identity of the Archdruid is not revealed and the group has no court or ball.

Nyx
6:45 p.m.
Uptown
Theme: announced day of parade
Floats: 42
Goddess Nyx: Zenia Williams
Throws: hand-decorated purses, purse-shaped doubloons, insulated tumblers, cellphone chargers, wine glass charms, cups and beads
The Krewe of Nyx continues to grow, and this year an entertainment theme will help fans keep step with the group. Singer Irma Thomas is the grand marshal. The procession is led by the Southern University marching band, and there are many marching and dancing groups, including the 610 Stompers, Pussyfooters, the krewe's own Nola Nyxettes and others.



