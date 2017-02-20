Mardi Gras 2017: week two: Wednesday, Feb. 22 

Druids

6:15 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 19

Archdruid: secret

Throws: Druid wands and hats, cups, doubloons and medallion beads

The Mystic Krewe of Druids' themes typically feature the group's dry and sometimes cryptic wit. The organization is secretive: The identity of the Archdruid is not revealed and the group has no court or ball.



Nyx

6:45 p.m.

Uptown

Theme: announced day of parade

Floats: 42

Goddess Nyx: Zenia Williams

Throws: hand-decorated purses, purse-shaped doubloons, insulated tumblers, cellphone chargers, wine glass charms, cups and beads

The Krewe of Nyx continues to grow, and this year an entertainment theme will help fans keep step with the group. Singer Irma Thomas is the grand marshal. The procession is led by the Southern University marching band, and there are many marching and dancing groups, including the 610 Stompers, Pussyfooters, the krewe's own Nola Nyxettes and others.