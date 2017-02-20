Mardi Gras 2017: week two 

Gambit's Carnival expert Rex Duke™ previews the final weekend of parades

Mardi Gras is A true sharing economy, as krewes, high school marching bands and walking groups all pitch in to entertain us. Rex Duke doesn't recommend an app to enjoy that. He recommends joining them on the streets in real Carnival time and fashion. See the floats, listen to the bands and catch some throws!

While there always is something new at Carnival, the celebration is built on tradition. This year, Rex Duke tips his hat to the all-women Krewe of Iris, which marks the centennial of its founding. Also reaching major milestones are the Krewe of Thoth on its 70th anniversary and the Krewe of Isis, which notches its 45th parade.

The week of Carnival features all sorts of parades, from the satire of the krewes of Muses and d'Etat to the freewheeling and irreverent Krewe of Tucks to the beauty of Rex's floats to the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club's parade with a message: Stop the Violence.

On the following pages you'll find my previews with parade themes, honored royalty, coveted throws, maps and schedules. There also is a copy of the Rex Bulletin (p. 40), depicting all the floats in a parade celebrating versions of Carnival near and far.

Rex Duke is viewing and reviewing parades this season, but I am retiring the crown ratings. There will be highlights of Carnival events throughout parade season on Bestofneworleans.com, and readers can share their reviews as well. My annual recap will appear in Gambit after the Mardi Gras revelry concludes.

Enjoy the parades!