Marjie’s Grill opens in Mid-City, serves Asian-inspired barbecue 

Marjie's Grill (320 S. Broad St., 504-603-2235; www.facebook.com/marjiesgrill), a restaurant inspired by Southeast Asian barbecue traditions, is now open in Mid-City.

Chef/co-owner Marcus Jacobs and co-owner Caitlin Carney, who also are behind the pop-up Sparklehorse (www.facebook.com/sparklehorsewok), opened the brightly colored restaurant on South Broad Street Dec. 20. The couple met while working at Herbsaint, where Jacobs was the executive sous chef and Carney was a server.

Jacobs and Carney were inspired by street cooking they enjoyed on a trip through Thailand, Vietnam and Laos last year. The restaurant's opening menu features a selection of grilled meats such as slow-cooked pork shoulder with lemon grass and cracklings and charred beef with cherry tomatoes, mizuna and fried shallots. Seafood dishes include sweet and spicy wok-fried shrimp with garlic and chilies, and coal-roasted sheepshead with dill and citrus. Vegetable sides are charred broccoli with blood orange, dried shrimp and sesame; roasted carrots with snow peas and mint; and spicy greens with radishes and citrus.

Lunch follows a meat-and-three sides format in which combo plates range from $12 to $18. The menu will change weekly, depending on what is fresh, Jacobs says. The bar offers a short list of wine and beer.

The space, formerly occupied by the Latin restaurant Lupita's, has been vacant since 2014. The dining room has space for 40 people and the patio seats 30. — HELEN FREUND