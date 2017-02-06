Mary Queen of Vietnam hosts Tet celebration 

Mary Queen of Vietnam Church (5069 Willowbrook Drive, 504-254-5660; www.facebook.com/maryqueenofvietnamchurch) celebrates Tet, the Vietnamese New Year, Friday through Sunday, Feb. 10-12. The celebration coincides with the first full moon falling in late January or early February, and 2017 is the year of the rooster in the Vietnamese zodiac.

The festival includes live music, Vietnamese food from area restaurants and vendors, games, kids' activities and merchandise booths. The traditional lion dance is presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. There are fireworks Friday night.

Festival hours are 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday., 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday morning features only food vendors, beginning at 7:30 a.m.