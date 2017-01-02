Michael Gulotta’s Maypop opens in the Warehouse District 

Maypop (611 O'Keefe Ave., 504-518-6345; www.maypoprestaurant.com), Michael Gulotta's much anticipated MoPho spinoff, is now open. It occupies the former Ursa Major space and is among a growing number of restaurant and retail spots in The Paramount building in the South Market District development.

Named for a passionflower native to southeast Louisiana, Maypop is Gulotta's most ambitious restaurant. Both his popular Asian-Inspired Mid-City restaurant MoPho (514 City Park Ave., 504-482-6845; www.mophonola.com) and Italian pop-up Tana at Treo (3835 Tulane Ave., 504-304-4878; www.treonola.com) have more casual approaches, though the Restaurant August alum has plenty of fine-dining experience. Gulotta has garnered widespread accolades, including being named one of the nation's Best New Chefs by Food & Wine magazine last year.

Gulotta describes the dishes at his new restaurant as a more polished and flexible version of the Southeast Asian-inspired menu he serves at MoPho. Maypop will incorporate regional touches on a menu heavy on house-made pastas and house-cured meats. Opening menu items include smashed wood-roasted pumpkin with fresh herbs, house-cured coppa and house-made roti; cured Gulf flounder with fried chickpea flower cakes and fermented black beans; fermented pork belly with red beans, fried sticky rice cakes, pickled peppers and shallot kimchi.

Maypop is open for lunch and dinner daily.