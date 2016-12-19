Mid-City barbecue spot closes, moving to food truck 

Mid-City barbecue spot Chef Scott's Creole BBQ (2660 St. Philip St.) has closed.

Demietriek Scott, who operated two iterations of the barbecue joint at the same location, confirmed the closure Dec.13.

Scott was a longtime fixture working his grill at second-line parades and festivals before opening the brick-and-mortar WhoDoo BBQ in 2015. He will take his barbecue show back on the road.

"We're looking into getting a food truck and will still be selling our sauces in the future," Scott said. Scott's barbecue sauces are available at several supermarkets in the area, including Whole Foods Market.