New Orleans festivals and events in Fall 2016 

Sept. 23-24

Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival The fifth annual festival features a diverse lineup of blues musicians, cultural education programs, Louisiana food and arts and crafts. Cassidy Park, 129 Ben Miller Drive, Bogalusa, (985) 205-1075; www.bogalusablues.com



Sept. 23-25

New Orleans Bike Week The motorcycle rally features music by Jaryd Lane, Charlie Bechtel Band, T. Broussard & the Zydeco Steppers and others. Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.neworleansbikeweek.com



Sept. 24

NOLA on Tap The dog-friendly festival includes live music, more than 400 local, national, home-brewed and microbrewed beers, the home-brewer's Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) competition, food vendors, contests, games and non-beer drinks. New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.nolaontap.org



Sept. 24-25

Best of the Bayou Festival The music lineup includes Wayne Toups, Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, Colin Lake, The Revivalists, Baby Bee, as well as Cajun cuisine, an arts market, alligator race and classic car show. Downtown Houma, corner of Main and Goode streets, (985) 876-5600; www.bestofthebayou.org



Sept. 25

Fried Chicken Festival Tank & the Bangas, Sweet Crude, DJ Mannie Fresh and others perform, and there's fried chicken from area restaurants. Lafayette Square, 540 St. Charles Ave.; www.friedchickenfestival.com



Sept. 28-Oct. 2

Tangipahoa Parish Fair The fair includes live music, a parade, a pageant, amusement rides, a gumbo cookoff, a pet show and more. 400 Reid Ave., Amite; www.tangipahoaparishfair.org



Sept. 29-Oct. 3

The New Orleans Swing Dance Festival The festival includes dance contests, classes, a parade and more. Ace Hotel (600 Carondelet St.) and other locations; www.lindyshowdown.net



Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Bear Creek Bayou Flaming Lips, George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Karl Denson's Tiny Universe, Lettuce, Zigaboo Modeliste & the Funk Revue and others perform. Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.bearcreekbayou.com



Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Our Lady of Perpetual Help School Fair There's live music, games, a climbing wall, a 5K race, crafts and more. Our Lady of Perpetual Help School, 8968 Highway 23, Belle Chasse, (504) 394-0314; www.olphbc.org/olph-fair



Sept. 30-Oct. 31

House of Shock The house of horrors delves into gore and the occult and there are sideshow performances and live music. 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.houseofshock.com



Oct. 1

Art for Arts' Sake Art galleries and museums in the Warehouse District and along Magazine Street open new shows.



Oct. 1-2

Treme Festival Kermit Ruffins, Tank & the Bangas, Shannon Powell, Glen David Andrews and others perform at the neighborhood festival and there are food and craft vendors, kids' activities and cultural demonstrations. Proceeds benefit St. Augustine Catholic Church and neighborhood nonprofits. Henriette DeLille and Gov. Nicholls streets, 504-210-6582; www.tremefest.com



Oct. 7-9

Gentilly Fest There's music by Leo Nocentelli, Kermit Ruffins, Ivan Neville, Zion Trinity and others, as well as a kids' village, craft vendors, food and more. Press Drive at Pont- chartrain Park; www.gentillyfest.com

Gretna Heritage Festival Festival performers include Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & the Gang, Melissa Etheridge, LeAnn Rimes, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Rockin' Dopsie & the Zydeco Twisters and others. There also are food vendors, rides and activities for kids. Huey P. Long Avenue, downtown Gretna, 504-361-7748; www.gretnafest.com

Voice of the Wetlands Festival Performers include BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, Tab Benoit, Waylon Thibodeaux, The Batture Boys, Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band, Royal Southern Brotherhood and others. There are food, craft vendors and exhibits. 5403 W. Park, Houma; www.voiceofthewetlands.org



Oct. 7, 14 & 23

Music Under the Oaks There are food and drink vendors at this outdoor concert series. Lawn chairs welcome. Audubon Park, Newman Bandstand, 6500 Magazine St., 504-581-4629; www.auduboninstitute.org/audubon-park/music-under-the-oaks



Oct. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22

Oktoberfest The annual Oktoberfest celebration features three weekends of German food, music and activities. Highlights include Dachshund races, a 5K run/walk, a beer stein-holding contest and German beers on tap. Rivertown, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 522-8014; www.oktoberfestnola.com



Oct. 8

Beignet Fest There's music by Big Sam's Funky Nation, Los Po-Boy-Citos, John "Papa" Gros Band and others, plus a kids' village and food from local restaurants. Lafayette Square, 540 St. Charles Ave.; www.beignetfest.com

Fall for Art The event in downtown Covington showcases new work by dozens of artists. Attractions include gallery openings, art demonstrations, boutique shopping and dining. 320 N. Columbia St., Covington, (985) 892-8650; www.sttammanyartassociation.org

Japan Fest There are Japanese cultural demonstrations such as dance, taiko drumming and tea ceremonies, plus Japanese food, crafts and more. New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans City Park, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle; www.japansocietyofneworleans.org

Pagan Pride Day The event features pagan groups, discussions, a pagan ritual, a drum circle and performances by Haggis Rampant, Ivory's Silk Road Travelers, Rowena of the Glen, belly dancers and more. Washington Square Park, 700 Elysian Fields Ave.; www.gnopaganpride.com



Oct. 8-9

Fall Garden Festival The festival features educational programs, plant sales, exhibits, music, crafts and more. New Orleans City Park, New Orleans Botanical Garden; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/fall-garden-festival

Wooden Boat Festival The annual festivities include a boat-building contest, a parade, carnival rides, live music, food vendors, a children's village, classic car and motorcycle shows and arts and crafts. Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville, 985-845-9200; www.woodenboatfest.org



Oct. 12-20

New Orleans Film Festival The New Orleans Film Society presents Rob Reiner's LBJ, Daughters of the Dust, the documentary Ella Brennan: Commanding the Table and many local, regional, national and international films. Hours and admissions vary. Various locations, (504) 309-6633; www.neworleansfilmfestival.org



Oct. 14-16

Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay The festival includes live music, a parade, cooking demonstrations, a magic show, an auction, amusement rides and more. Chackbay-Choupic Fairgrounds, 326 Highway 304, Chackbay, (985) 633-2828; www.lagumbofest.com

Andouille Festival The festival celebrating a favorite south Louisiana food features arts and crafts, food and drink vendors and more. St. John Community Center, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace; www.andouillefestival.com

Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival The music lineup includes Taj Mahal, Tab Benoit, Cedric Burnside Project, Tucka, Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, The Suffers and Colin Lake, and there is an arts market and barbecue and smoked meats. Lafayette Square, 540 St. Charles Ave., 504-558-6100; www.jazzandheritage.org/blues-fest



Oct. 15

Carnaval Latino A parade in the Warehouse District precedes the music and cultural festival. Music lineup to be announced. The Sugar Mill, 1023 Convention Center Blvd.; www.carnavalatinanola.com

Anba Dlo Halloween Festival The annual festival honors New Orleans' relationship with water and seeks to educate attendees about regional water issues. There's a parade, costume contest, dance performances, live music, art installations and food and drinks. New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave., 504-940-1130; www.anbadlofestival.org



Oct. 16

Celebracion Latina The zoo celebrates Latin American culture with food, live music and family activities. Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., 504-861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org

Oct. 21-22 & 28-29

Boo at the Zoo The Halloween celebration for kids 12 and younger and their families includes trick-or-treating, a ghost train, a haunted house and other activities. Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., 504-861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/batz



Oct. 21-23

Bucktown Seafood Festival The 19th annual festival features music by Contraflow, Category 6 and Harvey Jesus & Fire, plus rides, games and, of course, seafood. 1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.slkfschool.com/bucktown-seafood-festival

Ghosts in the Oaks There is trick or treating in New Orleans City Park's Amusement Park and Storyland and kids can enjoy rides, arts and crafts, face painting and music. New Orleans City Park, 1 Palm Drive, (504) 483-9376; www. friendsofcitypark.com



Oct. 22

Krewe of Boo The krewe holds a Mardi Gras-style float parade from Faubourg Marigny through the French Quarter to the Warehouse District. www.kreweofboo.com



Oct. 22-23

Rougarou Fest The family-friendly festival celebrates the folklore of southeast Louisiana with food, art and a fun run complete with zombies and swamp monsters. Proceeds benefit the South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center. Downtown Houma, 985-580-7289; www.rougaroufest.org



Oct. 23

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival There are creative po-boys from restaurants across town, plus live music, an arts market and more. Oak Street between S. Carrollton Avenue and Eagle Street; www.poboyfest.com



Oct. 28-30

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience Headliners include Tool, Arcade Fire, The Weeknd, Band of Horses, Cage the Elephant, Die Antwoord and many others. There also are food booths, an arts market and more. New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.worshipthemusic.com



Oct. 29-30

Holly Daze There is a large selection of handcrafted items at the arts and crafts show. Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (985) 796-5853; www.steinhauerproductions.com

Olde Towne Slidell Fall Street Fair The fair features antiques, furniture, jewelry, collectibles, pottery, toys, food, music and more. First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com



Nov. 3-13

Faux/Real Festival of the Arts The festival features performance by Esperanza Spalding and theater groups and there are food and drink events. Various locations; www.fauxrealnola.com



Nov. 4-6

Hidden Oaks Fall Swamp Pop Music Festival The festival includes live music and food vendors. Hidden Oaks Family Campground, 21544 Highway 190 East, Hammond, (985) 345-9244; www.hiddenoaksfamilycampground.com



Nov. 5

COPS 2 2nd District Blues Fest The event features live music, craft and food vendors. Call (504) 962-7260 for information. Palmer Park, corner of S. Claiborne and S. Carrollton avenues

Southdown Marketplace Arts and Crafts Festival More than 300 booths dot the plantation grounds, offering arts, crafts, Cajun food and more. Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, (985) 851-0154; www.southdownmuseum.org



Nov. 5-Dec. 11

Louisiana Renaissance Festival The renaissance village features craft and food vendors, jousting, falconry, juggling, bagpipes, belly dancing, puppetry, costume contests and more. 46468 River Road, Hammond, (985) 429-9992; www.larf.org



Nov. 9-13

Words & Music: A Literary Festival The literary festival explores the theme "The Dark Side of Literature & Life" in genres including mystery novels. Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St.; www.wordsandmusic.org



Nov. 11-12

New Orleans Book Festival There are author readings, book signings and books for sale, plus kids activites, food and more. New Orleans City Park; www.nolabookfest.org



Nov. 11-13

Westwego Cypress Swamp Fest Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers headlines the festival featuring music, crafts, amusement rides, games, food and more. Westwego Farmers and Fisheries Market, 484 Sala Road, (504) 341-3424; www.cityofwestwego.com



Nov. 12

FORESTival in the Woods There are music and art presentations by current and former residents of A Studio in the Woods, plus art activities for kids, forest walks and more. A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, (504) 392-4460; www.astudiointhewoods.org



Nov. 12-13

Covington Three Rivers Art Festival More than 200 artists from nearly 30 states will exhibit and sell their art, crafts, jewelry and more. There's also arts and crafts demonstrations, music, food and children's activities. Downtown Covington, (985) 327-9797; www.threeriversartfestival.com

River Parishes Fall Festival The festival features live music, a craft fair, carnival rides, food, games and more. Sacred Heart of Jesus School, 453 Spruce St., Norco, (985) 764-9958; www.sacredheartschoolnorco.org

Treme Creole Gumbo Festival The music lineup focuses on brass bands including Rebirth, Hot 8, Treme, To Be Continued, Pinettes and others, plus there's food vendors and an art market. Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., (504) 558-6100; www.jazzandheritage.org/treme-gumbo



Nov. 17-20

Brooklyn Brewery Mash The brewery presents a series of events featuring beer, food, music and more. www.brooklynbrewerymash.com/new-orleans



Nov. 19

Jingle Bells & Beer The party for people ages 21 and older features rides, beer, food, Celebration in the Oaks lights and more. New Orleans City Park, 1 Victory Ave., (504) 482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark.com

Lower Coast Wine & Music Festival The grand tasting features more than 100 wines from all over the world, plus live music and food. Visit www.lowercoastwinefestival.com for details. English Turn Country Club, One Clubhouse Drive, (504) 391-8000; www.lowercoastwine- festival.com



Nov. 19-20

Camp Moore Civil War Living History Encampment The festival includes Civil War battle re-enactments, military and civilian camps, food vendors and souvenirs. Camp Moore Confederate Cemetery and Museum, 70640 Camp Moore Road, Tangipahoa, (985) 229-2438; www.campmoorela.com

New Orleans Comics and Zines Fest Comic artists, especially self-published and DIY artists, present their work. New Orleans Public Library, 219 Loyola Ave.; www.nocazfest.com



Nov. 24-27 & Dec. 2-Jan. 1

Celebration in the Oaks There are holiday lights and displays hung from ancient live oaks and around the grounds. There's also a carousel and train ride. City Park, 5 Victory Ave., 504-482-4888; www.celebrationintheoaks.com



Dec. 2-4

Christmas Extravaganza Arts & Crafts Expo Vendors from 20 states sell their wares at 500 booths during the three-day arts, crafts and gifts expo. There also are food booths and a kids' area. St. Tammany Community Health Center, 1301 N. Florida St., Covington, 985-796-5853; www.steinhauerproductions.com

Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival The festival includes citrus tasting, contests, games, amusement rides, music, a 5K run/walk and more. Fort Jackson, Buras, (504) 405-8535; www.orangefestival.com



Dec. 8-11

PhotoNOLA The photography festival features exhibitions at galleries and museums across the city, portfolio reviews, lectures, book signings and more. Citywide; www.photonola.org



Dec. 16-30

NOLA ChristmasFest The family-friendly, two-week indoor holiday event features ice skating, holiday characters, amusement rides, inflatables, arts and crafts and more. Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.nolachristmasfest.com



Dec. 17

Running of the Santas Costumed revelers celebrate the season with a Warehouse District jaunt from Manning's — Eat — Drink — Cheer to The Metropolitan and there's music by Category 6 and Flow Tribe. Warehouse District; www.runningofthesantas.com



Dec. 18

Caroling in Jackson Square Candles and song sheets are provided for the singalong. Jackson Square, 700 Decatur St.; www.patioplanters.org



Dec. 26-31

Snofari Adventure The six-day family holiday event features a skating rink and holiday music. Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/event/850-snofari-adventure



Dec. 31

Zoo Year's Eve The daytime celebration includes music, entertainment, games, prizes, nonalcoholic drinks and more. Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 581-4629; www.auduboninstitute.org