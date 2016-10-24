New Orleans Halloween events 

Bernie Baxter's Traveling Sideshow.

Private residence, 44 Vivian Court, Algiers — A haunted house at a private residence has a "Dahlia's Diner" murderous chef theme. Donations accepted. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Monday.

Beyond the Haunted Puddle.

Port, 2120 Port St.; www.2120port.com — The haunted house, created by graffiti artist You Go Girl, tells the story of two children who disappeared. 9 p.m. shows are for adults only. Tickets $15, kids $10. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday-Monday.

Boo at the Zoo.

Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 581-4629 — The family-friendly Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, a ghost train, a haunted house and other activities. Tickets $17. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Boo Dat: A Spooktacular Saturday.

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place; www.riverwalkneworleans.com — Costumed children may trick-or-treat from store to store in the mall. Face painting is available. Free admission. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Boo Fest.

Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 E. Judge Tanner Drive, Covington, (985) 867-3800; www.lakeviewregional.com — A daytime children's Halloween festival offers trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, face painting and more. Proceeds benefit the families of children with disabilities. Costumes encouraged. Admission $2. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Boos and Booze All Hallow's Eve Halloween Party.

Treo, 3835 Tulane Ave., (504) 304-4878; www.treonola.com — Spooky small bites, scary cocktails and more are available at the party. There are contests for best costume and best scream. 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Brews and Boos.

Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, (504) 259-1509; www.neworleanscitypark.com — The adults-only party at the amusement park is Halloween-themed and features unlimited rides, free beer, a disco carousel and a costume contest. Admission $30. 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday.

Crawloween.

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 410-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org — Special events at the insectarium are Halloween-themed and discuss "creepy" insects such as spiders, scorpions and maggots. There are Halloween cookies and children dressed as bugs receive $3 off admission. Free with regular insectarium admission (varies). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Finn McGhoul's Halloween Party.

Finn McCool's Irish Pub, 3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com — The bar's Halloween party has a "terrifying taco bar" with free tacos, karaoke and a costume contest. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Halloween Fall Festival.

St. Paul Lutheran School, 2624 Burgundy St., (504) 947-1773; www.splno.com — The kid-friendly fest has games, a haunted house, trick-or-treating and food and drinks. Free admission. 5 p.m. Friday.

Halloween Fest.

Fulton Street, at Poydras Street near Harrah's Hotel — There are costume contests, games and drink specials at a Halloween-themed block party. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween Fun.

Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., (504) 596-2675; www.nolalibrary.org — Kids enjoy Halloween crafts and candy at a party. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Halloween Parade.

Molly's at the Market, 1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net — Jim Monaghan's Halloween parade rolls through the French Quarter. 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Halloween Parties.

Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop, 631 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 491-9025; www.facebook.com/tubbyandcoos — The bookstore hosts two Halloween costume parties. Saturday's party caters to adults with games, adult trick-or-treating and Are You Afraid of the Dark-style stories; a child-friendly party Sunday has readings from Goosebumps, trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Free admission. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Halloween Party.

Indian Hills Resort, 2484 Gause Blvd W., Slidell, (985) 641-9998 — The clothing-optional camp has a Halloween party featuring "ghoulish grub" and a costume contest. Admission varies. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween Run/Bash.

Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, 1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; www.walk-ons.com — Happy's Running Club NOLA hosts a costumed fun run through the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny, followed by a party. Registration $10. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Halloween Spooktacular.

Andrew "Pete" Sanchez Community Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. — NORDC rec centers around the city offer costume contests, carnival games and candy to celebrate Halloween. Visit www.nordc.org for details. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Harry Potter Halloween.

Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, (504) 263-1146 — At a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party, participants enjoy crafts, trivia and potions class. 7 p.m. Friday.

The House of Shock Horror Show.

House of Shock, 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson — The haunted house for mature audiences includes gory torture chamber scenes, menacing clowns, occult figures and more riffs on common fears. There are sideshow and live music performances. Admission $25-$30, VIP $50-$55. 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

Karstendiek Family/Vampire Lestat Tomb Reception.

Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, 1427 Washington Ave. — Save Our Cemeteries and Vampire Lestat Fan Club host an evening reception and twilight cemetery tour to celebrate the restoration of the Karstendiek cast-iron family tomb. Visit www.saveourcemeteries.org for details. 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leather & Lace Halloween Fetish Party.

House of Blues (Foundation Room), 225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.hob.com — A fetish, leather and lace-themed costume party has DJ performances and prizes. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Mall-O-Ween.

The Esplanade, 1401 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 465-2161; www.shoptheesplanade.com — Costumed children trick-or-treat and enjoy games at mall stores. Free admission. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

New Canal Haunted Lighthouse.

New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 282-2134; www.saveourlake.org — Kids under age 12 and their guardians enjoy spooky games, storytelling, magic, live music and a spiderweb maze. Proceeds benefit Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. Admission $3. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nightmare on Grunch Street.

Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St. — The interactive music installation's Halloween festivities include trick-or-treating, an interactive play with a goat ritual and more. Costumes encouraged. Adult admission $13, kids $8. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

NORDC Teen Council Halloween Dance.

Gernon Brown Rec Center, 1001 N. Harrison Ave., (504) 658-3151; www.nola.gov/nordc — There are DJs, a costume contest, candy and more at a dance for teens ages 12 through 17. 7 p.m. Saturday.

Not So Scary Halloween.

New Orleans Public Library, main branch, 219 Loyola Ave., (504) 596-2602; www.nolalibrary.org — Children enjoy Halloween stories, crafts, goodies and trick-or-treating. Halloween story time and crafting also take place at the East New Orleans Regional Library (5641 Read Blvd.). Costumes encouraged at both locations. 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pumpkin Carving Contest.

Arthouse, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington — Participants may enter carved pumpkins before or at 6 p.m. and stroll and vote on entries between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Free admission. 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pumpkin Parade.

St. Claude Avenue at St. Philip Street — The 6t'9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club's costumed walking parade rolls. 6 p.m. Saturday.

Shiver at the Shops.

The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., (504) 522-9200; www.theshopsatcanalplace.com — Costumed kids may trick-or-treat inside the mall and enjoy crafts and snacks at various stores. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Trickin' and Treatin'.

Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington — Face painting, games with "magical horses," cowboy entertainment and more are available at the family-friendly Halloween party. Costumes encouraged. Free admission. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Truck or Treat.

Crescent Trucks, 6121 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 818-1818; www.crescenttrucks.com — Costumed children may trick-or-treat from truck to truck at the dealership. Free admission. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Uptown Halloween Bar Crawl.

Prytania Bar, 3445 Prytania St., (504) 891-5773; www.prytaniabar.com — The bar crawl stops at neighborhood haunts. Costumes encouraged. 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Varsity Party.

Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, (504) 259-1509; www.neworleanscitypark.com — The Halloween-themed party for high schoolers features unlimited rides, DJs, giveaways, drinks and snacks. Admission $20-$25. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.