October 24, 2016 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

New Orleans Halloween events 

Visitors to the House of Shock haunted house will meet Seaman Skungy and his "Bordello of Freaks" in its labyrinth of horrors.

Photo courtesy House of Shock

Visitors to the House of Shock haunted house will meet Seaman Skungy and his "Bordello of Freaks" in its labyrinth of horrors.

Bernie Baxter's Traveling Sideshow.
Private residence, 44 Vivian Court, Algiers — A haunted house at a private residence has a "Dahlia's Diner" murderous chef theme. Donations accepted. 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday and Monday.

Beyond the Haunted Puddle.
Port, 2120 Port St.; www.2120port.com — The haunted house, created by graffiti artist You Go Girl, tells the story of two children who disappeared. 9 p.m. shows are for adults only. Tickets $15, kids $10. 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday-Monday.

Boo at the Zoo.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 581-4629 — The family-friendly Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, a ghost train, a haunted house and other activities. Tickets $17. 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Boo Dat: A Spooktacular Saturday.
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk, 500 Port of New Orleans Place; www.riverwalkneworleans.com — Costumed children may trick-or-treat from store to store in the mall. Face painting is available. Free admission. Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Boo Fest.
Lakeview Regional Medical Center, 95 E. Judge Tanner Drive, Covington, (985) 867-3800; www.lakeviewregional.com — A daytime children's Halloween festival offers trick-or-treating, pumpkin decorating, a photo booth, face painting and more. Proceeds benefit the families of children with disabilities. Costumes encouraged. Admission $2. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Boos and Booze All Hallow's Eve Halloween Party.
Treo, 3835 Tulane Ave., (504) 304-4878; www.treonola.com — Spooky small bites, scary cocktails and more are available at the party. There are contests for best costume and best scream. 8 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

Brews and Boos.
Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, (504) 259-1509; www.neworleanscitypark.com — The adults-only party at the amusement park is Halloween-themed and features unlimited rides, free beer, a disco carousel and a costume contest. Admission $30. 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday.

Crawloween.
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 410-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org — Special events at the insectarium are Halloween-themed and discuss "creepy" insects such as spiders, scorpions and maggots. There are Halloween cookies and children dressed as bugs receive $3 off admission. Free with regular insectarium admission (varies). 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Finn McGhoul's Halloween Party.
Finn McCool's Irish Pub, 3701 Banks St., (504) 486-9080; www.finnmccools.com — The bar's Halloween party has a "terrifying taco bar" with free tacos, karaoke and a costume contest. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday.

Halloween Fall Festival.
St. Paul Lutheran School, 2624 Burgundy St., (504) 947-1773; www.splno.com — The kid-friendly fest has games, a haunted house, trick-or-treating and food and drinks. Free admission. 5 p.m. Friday.

Halloween Fest.
Fulton Street, at Poydras Street near Harrah's Hotel — There are costume contests, games and drink specials at a Halloween-themed block party. 9 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween Fun.
Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., (504) 596-2675; www.nolalibrary.org — Kids enjoy Halloween crafts and candy at a party. 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Halloween Parade.
Molly's at the Market, 1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169; www.mollysatthemarket.net — Jim Monaghan's Halloween parade rolls through the French Quarter. 6:30 p.m. Monday.

Halloween Parties.
Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop, 631 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 491-9025; www.facebook.com/tubbyandcoos — The bookstore hosts two Halloween costume parties. Saturday's party caters to adults with games, adult trick-or-treating and Are You Afraid of the Dark-style stories; a child-friendly party Sunday has readings from Goosebumps, trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Free admission. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Halloween Party.
Indian Hills Resort, 2484 Gause Blvd W., Slidell, (985) 641-9998 — The clothing-optional camp has a Halloween party featuring "ghoulish grub" and a costume contest. Admission varies. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Halloween Run/Bash.
Walk-On's Bistreaux & Bar, 1009 Poydras St., (504) 309-6530; www.walk-ons.com — Happy's Running Club NOLA hosts a costumed fun run through the French Quarter and Faubourg Marigny, followed by a party. Registration $10. 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Halloween Spooktacular.
Andrew "Pete" Sanchez Community Center, 1616 Caffin Ave. — NORDC rec centers around the city offer costume contests, carnival games and candy to celebrate Halloween. Visit www.nordc.org for details. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.

Harry Potter Halloween.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1601 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, (504) 263-1146 — At a Harry Potter-themed Halloween party, participants enjoy crafts, trivia and potions class. 7 p.m. Friday.

The House of Shock Horror Show.
House of Shock, 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson — The haunted house for mature audiences includes gory torture chamber scenes, menacing clowns, occult figures and more riffs on common fears. There are sideshow and live music performances. Admission $25-$30, VIP $50-$55. 7 p.m. Thursday-Monday.

Karstendiek Family/Vampire Lestat Tomb Reception.
Lafayette Cemetery No. 1, 1427 Washington Ave. — Save Our Cemeteries and Vampire Lestat Fan Club host an evening reception and twilight cemetery tour to celebrate the restoration of the Karstendiek cast-iron family tomb. Visit www.saveourcemeteries.org for details. 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Leather & Lace Halloween Fetish Party.
House of Blues (Foundation Room), 225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.hob.com — A fetish, leather and lace-themed costume party has DJ performances and prizes. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Mall-O-Ween.
The Esplanade, 1401 W. Esplanade Ave., Kenner, (504) 465-2161; www.shoptheesplanade.com — Costumed children trick-or-treat and enjoy games at mall stores. Free admission. 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

New Canal Haunted Lighthouse.
New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive, (504) 282-2134; www.saveourlake.org — Kids under age 12 and their guardians enjoy spooky games, storytelling, magic, live music and a spiderweb maze. Proceeds benefit Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation. Admission $3. 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Nightmare on Grunch Street.
Music Box Village, 4557 N. Rampart St. — The interactive music installation's Halloween festivities include trick-or-treating, an interactive play with a goat ritual and more. Costumes encouraged. Adult admission $13, kids $8. 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday.

NORDC Teen Council Halloween Dance.
Gernon Brown Rec Center, 1001 N. Harrison Ave., (504) 658-3151; www.nola.gov/nordc — There are DJs, a costume contest, candy and more at a dance for teens ages 12 through 17. 7 p.m. Saturday.

Not So Scary Halloween.
New Orleans Public Library, main branch, 219 Loyola Ave., (504) 596-2602; www.nolalibrary.org — Children enjoy Halloween stories, crafts, goodies and trick-or-treating. Halloween story time and crafting also take place at the East New Orleans Regional Library (5641 Read Blvd.). Costumes encouraged at both locations. 1 p.m. Saturday.

Pumpkin Carving Contest.
Arthouse, 320 N. Columbia St., Covington — Participants may enter carved pumpkins before or at 6 p.m. and stroll and vote on entries between 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Free admission. 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Pumpkin Parade.
St. Claude Avenue at St. Philip Street — The 6t'9 Social Aid & Pleasure Club's costumed walking parade rolls. 6 p.m. Saturday.

Shiver at the Shops.
The Shops at Canal Place, 333 Canal St., (504) 522-9200; www.theshopsatcanalplace.com — Costumed kids may trick-or-treat inside the mall and enjoy crafts and snacks at various stores. Free admission. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Trickin' and Treatin'.
Covington Trailhead, 419 N. Hampshire St., Covington — Face painting, games with "magical horses," cowboy entertainment and more are available at the family-friendly Halloween party. Costumes encouraged. Free admission. 10 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Truck or Treat.
Crescent Trucks, 6121 Jefferson Highway, Harahan, (504) 818-1818; www.crescenttrucks.com — Costumed children may trick-or-treat from truck to truck at the dealership. Free admission. 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday.

Uptown Halloween Bar Crawl.
Prytania Bar, 3445 Prytania St., (504) 891-5773; www.prytaniabar.com — The bar crawl stops at neighborhood haunts. Costumes encouraged. 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Varsity Party.
Carousel Gardens Amusement Park, City Park, 1 Palm Drive, (504) 259-1509; www.neworleanscitypark.com — The Halloween-themed party for high schoolers features unlimited rides, DJs, giveaways, drinks and snacks. Admission $20-$25. 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.

