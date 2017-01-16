Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 16, 2017

New Orleans marches against Trump 

Protests, parades, comedy and other inauguration week events

On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., becoming the 45th President of the United States.

As has been the case with most of his predecessors’ inaugurations, protests also have been planned in Washington that weekend, as well as in cities around the country, including New Orleans. And — as has been the case with most events in New Orleans — the Crescent City is putting its own spin on things. Here are a few of the ways New Orleanians are planning to mark Trump’s ascent to the most powerful platform in the world.


“We are on the move”: inauguration day protests in New Orleans
 Rallies and marches galvanize Louisiana’s resistance

New Orleans joins the Women’s March
 Women from across the U.S. head to D.C. for Jan. 21 event

Inauguration week events in New Orleans
 Racial healing, book clubs, comedy, burlesque, dance parties and more

“Everything is terrible”: a national comedy festival debuts on inauguration week
 What A Joke is Jan. 21 at AllWays Lounge
