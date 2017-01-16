New Orleans marches against Trump 

On Friday, Jan. 20, President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., becoming the 45th President of the United States.

As has been the case with most of his predecessors’ inaugurations, protests also have been planned in Washington that weekend, as well as in cities around the country, including New Orleans. And — as has been the case with most events in New Orleans — the Crescent City is putting its own spin on things. Here are a few of the ways New Orleanians are planning to mark Trump’s ascent to the most powerful platform in the world.