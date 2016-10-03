Oyster bar from Mr. Ed’s empire opens in Mid-City 

It's been a busy year for Ed McIntyre. In April, the local restaurateur opened the third location of his oyster bar and seafood restaurant in Uptown (1327 St. Charles Ave., 504-267-0169; www.mredsrestaurants.com). Now, less than six months later, McIntyre has opened a fourth Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar and Fish House (301 N. Carrollton Ave., 504-872-9975) in Mid-City.

"After this one, I'm taking a little break," McIntyre said Sept. 28, a day after the restaurant opened its doors.

McIntyre now runs seven restaurants in Jefferson and Orleans parishes. In 2013, McIntyre opened the first Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar & Fish House (3117 21st St., Metairie, 504-833-6310) in the former home of legendary seafood house Bozo's. There also is a French Quarter location (512 Bienville St., 504-309-4848). He also has Mr. Ed's Seafood & Italian Restaurants in Metairie (1001 Live Oak St., 504-838-0022) and Kenner (910 W. Esplanade Ave., 504-463-3030) and a steakhouse, Austin's (5101 W. Esplanade Ave., 504-888-5533), in Metairie.

The Carrollton Avenue spot was home to the national chain Pei Wei Asian Diner, which closed all its Louisiana locations earlier this summer. McIntyre has wanted to open a restaurant in Mid-City for a while, he says: "I jumped on (the location) immediately."

The restaurant is in the Mid-City Market development in Carrollton Avenue corridor, which in recent years has seen an influx of national retailers and chain restaurants. That has been met with mixed feelings by Mid-City residents concerned about the commercialization of the neighborhood and the increase in national chains. McIntyre says he believes his restaurant will be a welcome addition to the busy street, and many curious neighbors and families have stopped by to say hello.

"It's such a great area," McIntyre says. "It's close to City Park, and it's a real nice neighborhood, and there (were) no oyster bars."

The menu at the oyster house is similar to other Mr. Ed's restaurants, with a standup oyster bar and a menu heavy on fried seafood dishes and Creole dishes, plus fried chicken, shrimp and grits and more.

Mr. Ed's Oyster Bar and Fish House opens at 11 a.m. daily for lunch and dinner.