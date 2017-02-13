Paradigm Gardens begins dinner-concert series March 17 

Central City's Paradigm Gardens (1131 S. Rampart St., 504-344-9474; www.paradigmgardensnola.com) kicks off a six-part dinner and concert series March 7. The urban farm and events venue announced the music and chef lineup for the series, which includes the farm's partner restaurants Patois, Coquette and Primitivo.

Joel Hitchcock Tiltan and Jimmy Seely run the quarter-acre farm at the corner of South Rampart and Clio streets. It features a goat pen, a quail coop, beehives and fruit and vegetable gardens. The space is anchored by a wood-burning brick oven, which visiting chefs use to prepare food. There also is a stage for musical performances.

The March 7 event includes raw oysters courtesy of Two Girls One Shuck, food from Patois, Boucherie and Angeline, drinks from Courtyard Brewery and Cathead Vodka and jazz and blues quartet Sonic Harvest. Attendees also can bring their own alcohol. Tickets are $50 and are available on Paradigms Gardens' website.

The series features chefs from Coquette, Peche and Cafe Henri and the Zac Maras Band March 21; chefs from Primitivo, Toups South, Carrollton Market and Mikayla Braun Quartet April 4; chef Frank Brigtsen, chefs from Patois and the NOCCA Culinary Arts program and the Maggie Belle Band April 18; chefs Susan Spicer and Adolfo Garcia and chefs from Coquette, Coutelier NOLA and Little Maker May 2; and chefs from Primitivo, Kenton's and Ancora and Geovane Santos Quartet May 16.