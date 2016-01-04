Past New Orleanians of the Year: 1983-2015 

1983 — Joe Canizaro
1984 — Darryl Berger
1985 — Gary Groesch
1986 — Oliver Houck
1987 — Tom Benson
1988 — Dr. Mervin Trail
1989 — Pat and Phyllis Taylor
1990 — Lindy Boggs
1991 — Jim Bob Moffett
1992 — Ian Arnof
1993 — Larry Lundy
1994 — Roger Ogden and Sister Jane Remson
1995 — Ron Forman
1996 — James Monroe and Barbara Major
1997 — E.J. Ourso
1998 — Ray Nagin and Rob Couhig
1999 — Gregory O'Brien
2000 — Dr. Betsy Dresser
2001 — The Rev. Harry Tompson
2002 — Jeri Nims and Doug Thornton
2003 — Bill Goldring
2004 — Citizen Soldiers: Reservists in the Middle East
2005 — First Responders
2006 — Frank Glaviano
2007 — Norman C. Francis
2008 — Liz McCartney, Zack Rosenburg and Karen Gadbois
2009 — Jim Letten
2010 — The New Orleans Saints
2011 — Scott Cowen and Leslie Rosenthal Jacobs
2012 — James Carville and Mary Matalin
2013 — John Barry and Steve Gleason
2014 — Robert Merrick
2015 — Leah Chase