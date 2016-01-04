Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 03, 2017 News

Past New Orleanians of the Year: 1983-2015 

1983 — Joe Canizaro

1984 — Darryl Berger

1985 — Gary Groesch

1986 — Oliver Houck

1987 — Tom Benson

1988 — Dr. Mervin Trail

1989 — Pat and Phyllis Taylor

1990 — Lindy Boggs

1991 — Jim Bob Moffett

1992 — Ian Arnof

1993 — Larry Lundy

1994 — Roger Ogden and Sister Jane Remson

1995 — Ron Forman

1996 — James Monroe and Barbara Major

1997 — E.J. Ourso

1998 — Ray Nagin and Rob Couhig

1999 — Gregory O'Brien

2000 — Dr. Betsy Dresser

2001 — The Rev. Harry Tompson

2002 — Jeri Nims and Doug Thornton

2003 — Bill Goldring

2004 — Citizen Soldiers: Reservists in the Middle East

2005 — First Responders

2006 — Frank Glaviano

2007 — Norman C. Francis

2008 — Liz McCartney, Zack Rosenburg and Karen Gadbois

2009 — Jim Letten

2010 — The New Orleans Saints

2011 — Scott Cowen and Leslie Rosenthal Jacobs

2012 — James Carville and Mary Matalin

2013 — John Barry and Steve Gleason

2014 — Robert Merrick

2015 — Leah Chase

