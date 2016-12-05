Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 05, 2016

PhotoNOLA photography festival returns Dec. 8-11 

Shows at local galleries and museums for the annual festival

click to enlarge events_list-161206-1.jpg

Bill with Gun, Maude Schuyler Clay PhotoNOLA

• Dec. 8-11

• Citywide; www.photonola.com

PhotoNOLA, New Orleans' annual photography festival, features more than 50 shows at local galleries and museums, and there are events across town. Shows range from an exhibit of Clarence John Laughlin and his contemporaries' work at the Historic New Orleans Collection's Williams Research Center to a group show about second-line culture at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Foundation Gallery to the Currents 2016 show of New Orleans Photo Alliance members' work at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

  Arno Rafael Minkkinen delivers a keynote address at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the New Orleans Museum of Art before the PhotoGala. The Finnish-American photographer is a professor at the University of Massachusetts at Lowell and received a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship in 2015. Some of his best-known work combines body and landscape images.

  One of PhotoNOLA's highlights is portfolio reviews for select photographers by curators and gallery dealers, and the public can view the work at the annual PhotoWalk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art's Taylor Library. PhotoNOLA also includes workshops, printing demonstrations, gallery talks and more. Photographers Maude Schuyler Clay (Mississippi History) and Bill Yates (Sweetheart Roller Skating Rink) sign their books at the Ogden (at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday, respectively). Clay's Mississippi History expo (pictured) is open through Jan. 15, 2017. Visit the website for full schedule.

