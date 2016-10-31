Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

Po-Boy Fest winners announced 

The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival (www.poboyfest.com), which moved up a month on the calendar to Oct. 23, drew thousands of attendees to the Carrollton area to sample traditional and creative po-boys from more than 40 vendors and Oak Street businesses. From South Carrollton Avenue to Leake Avenue, plus a few blocks of Leonidas Street, the corridor was packed with food vendors, and there was music by Los Po-Boy-Citos, Lost Bayou Ramblers, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet and others.

  Judges named winners in six po-boy categories. Honors went to Red Fish Grill for its shrimp and pimiento cheese po-boy (best shrimp) and its barbecue oyster po-boy (best oyster). Bratz Y'all won best pork for its pork schnitzel po-boy and best sausage for its Nuernberger po-boy. Blue Oak BBQ won best beef for its pastrami brisket sandwich. Ajun Cajun's soft-shell crab po-boy was named best seafood po-boy.

