Promo: 10 great LOOKS for LARK 

Mark your calendar, get your tickets, and find your look for Lark in the Park 2017. ALG Style and ten local retailers present a series of great looks to wear to this year's grand soiree presented by The Friends of City Park.

The March 10th event will be held for the first time at Tad Gormley Stadium, and proceeds will benefit restoration of the field. Gather your flock and relive your high school days, but this time with a fancy cocktail, stunning outfit and delicious food in hand.

Special thanks to...

VITA by Italy Direct, Swoon, Hattie Sparks, Em's, The Elizabeth Chronicles, Andrea Wyman, Clover, Shop Angelique, Elle Boutique, Peony

Feeling lucky? Click here to enter to win a $25 gift card to each of the featured retailers shops and two tickets to Lark in the Park 2017. Prize value: $450.

Deadline to enter: Monday, February 6

