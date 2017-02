Need help planing a romantic evening for that special someone in your life? Gambit has you covered! Get inspired by what these local businesses have to offer for gifts, dining, and activities in New Orleans.

Dinner & Activities

Gifts

Jewelry

Get your wine and dine on or enjoy a night out on the town with these local businesses.Need help finding that perfect gift? Check out these sweet gifts from 12 local businesses.Show the woman in your life how much she "rocks" with these jaw dropping jewelry pieces.