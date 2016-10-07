Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 07, 2016 Blogs » Gambit Goods

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Promo: Anba Dlo Halloween Festival 

Presented by the New Orleans Healing Center

Saturday, October 15 | 7pm

click to enlarge _dsc5712.jpg

Break out your best aquatic-themed Halloween costumes and swim over to the New Orleans Healing Center for the 9th Annual Anba Dlo Halloween Festival and Water Symposium. On October 13, scientists, educators, and environmentalists will discuss several issues concerning New Orleans’ relationship with the city’s surrounding waters before engaging the audience with a community pot luck dinner. Following the symposium, on October 15 the NOHC hosts the Anba Dlo Halloween Festival – a free one-of-a-kind, costumed, interactive community festival featuring a parade, live entertainment, food and drinks, art installations, and more.

Click here for more information

Celebrate in style at Lasiren's VIP Lounge
Swim in the magical, delicious, and most mysterious undersea realm of Lasiren's VIP Lounge in the private balcony of Café Istanbul. The enchanted VIP Lounge provides a private, all-access view of the main stage performances as well as an exclusive viewing of "Contracorriente-Crossroads", the art of Cuban artist, Juan Salazar Salas, curated by Mario Padilla.  Additional amenities include:
• Complimentary beverages and cocktails
• Light fare by some of New Orleans’ favorite chefs and restaurants
• Free massage and reiki
• Psychic readings

Click here to purchase VIP tickets
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Gambit Goods »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in Gambit Goods

Readers also liked…

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation