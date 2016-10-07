Promo: Anba Dlo Halloween Festival 

Saturday, October 15 | 7pm

click to enlarge

Break out your best aquatic-themed Halloween costumes and swim over to the New Orleans Healing Center for the 9th Annual Anba Dlo Halloween Festival and Water Symposium. On October 13, scientists, educators, and environmentalists will discuss several issues concerning New Orleans’ relationship with the city’s surrounding waters before engaging the audience with a community pot luck dinner. Following the symposium, on October 15 the NOHC hosts the Anba Dlo Halloween Festival – a free one-of-a-kind, costumed, interactive community festival featuring a parade, live entertainment, food and drinks, art installations, and more.

