Promo: Anba Dlo Halloween Festival 

Break out your best aquatic-themed Halloween costumes and swim over to the New Orleans Healing Center for the 9th Annual Anba Dlo Halloween Festival and Water Symposium. On October 13, scientists, educators, and environmentalists will discuss several issues concerning New Orleans’ relationship with the city’s surrounding waters before engaging the audience with a community pot luck dinner. Following the symposium, on October 15 the NOHC hosts the Anba Dlo Halloween Festival – a free one-of-a-kind, costumed, interactive community festival featuring a parade, live entertainment, food and drinks, art installations, and more.
Celebrate in style at Lasiren's VIP Lounge
Swim in the magical, delicious, and most mysterious undersea realm of Lasiren's VIP Lounge in the private balcony of Café Istanbul. The enchanted VIP Lounge provides a private, all-access view of the main stage performances as well as an exclusive viewing of "Contracorriente-Crossroads", the art of Cuban artist, Juan Salazar Salas, curated by Mario Padilla. Additional amenities include:
• Complimentary beverages and cocktails
• Light fare by some of New Orleans’ favorite chefs and restaurants
• Free massage and reiki
• Psychic readings