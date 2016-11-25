Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: Battle of the Bands - A STOMP Troopers Fundraiser 

Presented by NOLArts Learning Center

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 8pm

On December 3rd, one of the galaxy’s most anticipated drum battles will shake the walls of Castillo Blanco Studios as the STOMP Troopers, a drumming krewe for youth with autism, join forces with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band to battle their musical nemesis, the Noisician Coalition. Following the duel, the party continues until midnight with performances by 501st Legion and DJ Unicorn Fukr, food trucks, beer by NOLA Brewing, auction, photo booth, and an oversize, cash-filled Death Star piñata. All proceeds benefit the STOMP Troopers and NOLArts Learning Center – a nonprofit clinic offering creative instruction for special-needs youth. Is the force with you?

Click here to purchase tickets
