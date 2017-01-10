Promo: Blush Ball 2017 

Friday, January 20, 2017

Carnival season is officially in full swing and that means the pinkest party of the year is just around the corner. On January 20, the Pussyfooters will host their annual Blush Ball at Generations Hall to benefit the Metropolitan Center for Women and Children. The Blush Ball isn’t your average formal Mardi Gras ball. Come decked out in silly costumes, funky suits, and - most importantly – PINK! Starting at 9pm, enjoy live music by Big Sam’s Funky Nation and DJ Ronnie Roux as well as special performances by the Pussyfooters. In between the music, bid on silent auction items and try your luck at the raffles.