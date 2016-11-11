Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: For the Love of Bars 

Sponsored by MillerCoors

It’s where you can celebrate a win or mourn a loss, meet new people or dance the night away. New Orleans' bars guide us through the best of times and the worst of times and we are saying “thanks” to these local institutions by honoring 30+ places to drink.

How well do you know your local bars? Take our “Name This Bar” quiz to find out and you will be entered to win $600+ in local bar tabs.

HINT: The quiz answers and some happy hours and specials can be found in this slideshow.

Slideshow
For the Love of Bars
For the Love of Bars

30+ places to drink in New Orleans

Click here to take our "Name This Bar" quiz

Click to View 34 slides

