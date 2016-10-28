Promo: For the Love of Sandwiches 

Be it a classic PB&J or a fully loaded muffuletta, the sandwich is a staple on lunch tables around the world. With so many ways to dress a sandwich the list of possibilities is as diverse as the people of our city. National Sandwich Day is November 3, 2016 and we’re celebrating creative New Orleans sandwiches by highlighting some great local sandwich shops. So grab the latest issue of Gambit, order a sandwich from some place new, and enjoy your lunch.

Find out how well you know your local sandwich shops by taking our “Who Made This Sandwich?” Quiz. One lucky winner will receive $100+ in gift cards to local sandwich shops.

HINT: The quiz answers and some great specials can be found in this slideshow.