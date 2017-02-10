Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 10, 2017 Blogs » Gambit Goods

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Promo: Friday Night Fights 

Friday, March 24 | 7pm

click to enlarge fridayfights.jpg

Grab your go-cups and get ready for a knock out event. The next installment of Friday Night Fights will take place on March 24. The streets surrounding 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. will come to life as crowds gather around the outdoor boxing ring for a series of thrilling old school boxing fights and captivating performances. Fighting enthusiasts and amateur spectators will enjoy a BYOB show featuring dancers, DJs, drag and burlesque performances, contests, and much more.

Need a second opinion? Check out this article by Maxim on the legendary New Orleans fights.

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Gambit Goods »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation