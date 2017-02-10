Promo: Friday Night Fights 

click to enlarge

Grab your go-cups and get ready for a knock out event. The next installment of Friday Night Fights will take place on March 24. The streets surrounding 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. will come to life as crowds gather around the outdoor boxing ring for a series of thrilling old school boxing fights and captivating performances. Fighting enthusiasts and amateur spectators will enjoy a BYOB show featuring dancers, DJs, drag and burlesque performances, contests, and much more.

Need a second opinion? Check out this article by Maxim on the legendary New Orleans fights.