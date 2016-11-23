Promo: Friendsgiving at The Bulldog Mid-City 

Giving Tuesday, November 29 | 6pm – 8pm

Join Gambit on #GivingTuesday to say “thanks” to Louisiana nonprofits who are making a positive difference in our lives. In addition to picking up a copy of our annual Guide to Giving publication you can also support Louisiana Flood Relief with the purchase of a pint of Coors Light.

Guide to Giving

Gambit’s Guide to Giving is an annual publication that highlights all the incredible things Louisiana nonprofits are doing in the community. Get inspired by the goodwill of others and offer your support to the organizations that speak to you.

Pour for More

Now through December 9th, each Coors Light you drink at participating bars in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans areas will support a $50,000 donation to Louisiana Flood Relief. For more information and to view the list of participating bars, click here.