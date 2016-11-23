Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 23, 2016 Blogs » Gambit Goods

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Promo: Friendsgiving at The Bulldog Mid-City 

Sponsored by Coors Light

Giving Tuesday, November 29 | 6pm – 8pm

click to enlarge guidetogiving-friendsgiving-bulldog.jpg

Join Gambit on #GivingTuesday to say “thanks” to Louisiana nonprofits who are making a positive difference in our lives. In addition to picking up a copy of our annual Guide to Giving publication you can also support Louisiana Flood Relief with the purchase of a pint of Coors Light.

Guide to Giving
Gambit’s Guide to Giving is an annual publication that highlights all the incredible things Louisiana nonprofits are doing in the community. Get inspired by the goodwill of others and offer your support to the organizations that speak to you.

Pour for More
Now through December 9th, each Coors Light you drink at participating bars in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette, and New Orleans areas will support a $50,000 donation to Louisiana Flood Relief. For more information and to view the list of participating bars, click here.

click image screen_shot_2016-11-11_at_9.21.12_am.png
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Gambit Goods »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation