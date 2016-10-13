Promo: Gold Medal Chefs Gala 

Save the date and save your appetite! The 5th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the La Nouvelle Ballroom at the Morial Convention Center. The gala features a five-course seated dinner with dishes prepared by celebrity chefs, as well as an awards presentation to honor those in our community who make a significant impact in the lives of others. Enjoy a cocktail party with an open bar as well as a silent auction before being seated to indulge in an evening of culinary delight including a five course dinner, live auction, and awards presentation. Proceeds benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation whose mission is to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community. Click here to learn more about the foundation.
Five Course Dinner Menu
First Course
Creole Cured Cobia with Pickled Fresno Peppers, Shaved Radish, Baby Arugula, & Orange and Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette
Chef Joey Daigle, Juban’s
Second Course
Cabrito Croqueta w/ Chipotle-Pecan Romesco & Escabeche
Chef Miles Landrem, Johnny Sánchez
Third Course
Johhny "Jump Up" Autumn Orchard Salad, Southern orchard fruit fire roasted in spiced rum & aged American whisky with intense blue cheese, candied pecans, slow BBQ'ed red onions, crispy root vegetable chips and a light toasted cinnamon & Tabasco vinaigrette.
Chef Tory McPhail, Commander’s Palace
Fourth Course
Carved Pork Loin with Ginger Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Creole Honey Mustard & Pecan Crunch
Chef Neal Swidler, Broussard’s
Fifth Course
Local Satsuma Brule Tart, Gianduja Mousse, Huckleberry & Aged balsamic Reduction and Raspberry Salad
Chef Stephan Blaser, Centerplate at the Morial Convention Center