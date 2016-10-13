Promo: Gold Medal Chefs Gala 

Wednesday, October 19 | 6pm - 10pm

Save the date and save your appetite! The 5th annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at the La Nouvelle Ballroom at the Morial Convention Center. The gala features a five-course seated dinner with dishes prepared by celebrity chefs, as well as an awards presentation to honor those in our community who make a significant impact in the lives of others. Enjoy a cocktail party with an open bar as well as a silent auction before being seated to indulge in an evening of culinary delight including a five course dinner, live auction, and awards presentation. Proceeds benefit the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation whose mission is to strengthen Louisiana’s hospitality industry through support of individuals within the community. Click here to learn more about the foundation.



Five Course Dinner Menu

First Course

Creole Cured Cobia with Pickled Fresno Peppers, Shaved Radish, Baby Arugula, & Orange and Smoked Paprika Vinaigrette

Chef Joey Daigle, Juban’s



Second Course

Cabrito Croqueta w/ Chipotle-Pecan Romesco & Escabeche

Chef Miles Landrem, Johnny Sánchez



Third Course

Johhny "Jump Up" Autumn Orchard Salad, Southern orchard fruit fire roasted in spiced rum & aged American whisky with intense blue cheese, candied pecans, slow BBQ'ed red onions, crispy root vegetable chips and a light toasted cinnamon & Tabasco vinaigrette.

Chef Tory McPhail, Commander’s Palace



Fourth Course

Carved Pork Loin with Ginger Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Creole Honey Mustard & Pecan Crunch

Chef Neal Swidler, Broussard’s

