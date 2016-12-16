Promo: Hangover Day Party: New Year New Me 

Sunday, Jan. 1 | 3pm

Let’s face it: when you wake up on Jan. 1, your biggest problem of 2017 will be curing that hangover from the night before. Start the year off right and kick your hangover with a day party and brunch at Eiffel Society on New Year’s Day! Begin 2017 like a true New Orleanian with seafood plates by Skitor’s Boiling Pots. Then, get the party going again with drink specials and shot samples by Jack Daniel’s Honey. If closing out 2016 left you looking a little rough, MIA Boutique will be on hand to craft your perfect new style for the new year. DJ Chris Major will get you movin’ and groovin’ to the best of hip-hop and R&B, throwbacks, and new jams to help you relive all that New Year's Eve fun. Coming with friends? VIP sections are available, starting at $100. Find your cure at the Hangover Day Party.