Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 16, 2016 Blogs » Gambit Goods

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Promo: Hangover Day Party: New Year New Me 

Presented by Eiffel Society & T. Solete

Sunday, Jan. 1 | 3pm

click to enlarge hangovernyday_1-1.1.jpg

Let’s face it: when you wake up on Jan. 1, your biggest problem of 2017 will be curing that hangover from the night before. Start the year off right and kick your hangover with a day party and brunch at Eiffel Society on New Year’s Day! Begin 2017 like a true New Orleanian with seafood plates by Skitor’s Boiling Pots. Then, get the party going again with drink specials and shot samples by Jack Daniel’s Honey. If closing out 2016 left you looking a little rough, MIA Boutique will be on hand to craft your perfect new style for the new year. DJ Chris Major will get you movin’ and groovin’ to the best of hip-hop and R&B, throwbacks, and new jams to help you relive all that New Year's Eve fun. Coming with friends? VIP sections are available, starting at $100. Find your cure at the Hangover Day Party.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Eiffel Society

More Gambit Goods »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation