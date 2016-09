click to enlarge

SAINT Nick is coming to town to root for his namesake team AND the Dauphine Orleans Hotel is giving one lucky Gambit reader a chance to cheer for the black & gold in the dome with him on Christmas Eve.

Fill out the form below to enter for your chance to win a (1) night stay at the hotel on December 23rd (for up to 4 guests), (4) tickets to the December 24th game, complimentary welcome drinks at May Baily's Place and a free breakfast buffet for (4) people the morning before the game.

[Deadline to enter: December 12]