Promo: Horses, Hops, and Cops 

February 20 | 5pm - 9pm



Meet the Clydesdales!

Each year when the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales come to New Orleans for Carnival, they donate one night to the Louisiana Hospitality Foundation for Horses, Hops and Cops. Enjoy live music from The Wiseguys, food and beverages including Budweiser and Coca-Cola products, arts and crafts vendors, face painting, and more. Proceeds benefit the NOPD Mounted Unit, which is using the funds as seed money to launch a new horse-breeding program. Guests will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with a Clydesdale horse in exchange for a donation. General admission is free for all ages to attend this family-fun event.

Feeling lucky?

A special raffle will offer the winner & a guest the chance to ride on the Budweiser Clydesdale wagon in the Krewe of Argus on Mardi Gras day (includes throws, food, and beverages. Winners must be 21 or older). Raffle tickets are $5 each and the prize will be drawn at 8:30 p.m.

VIP Experience

The VIP experience will provide guests with early entry to the event, a private guided tour with a Clydesdales horse trainer, and a gift bag including a t-shirt, $5 in event food and beverage tickets, a PJ’s Coffee travel tumbler with a coupon, and a Zatarain’s gift item, valued at $60.00.

THANK YOU to the following sponsors for making this event possible:

Southern Eagle Sales and Service, Reinhart Foodservice, Coca-Cola, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, Derby on Fulton, Zatarain’s, Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, Pat Farrell’s Famous Smoked Chicken, Entercom Radio, Gambit Weekly, Ameri-Print, Perfect Picture Photo Booth and JeffersonParishParent.com.