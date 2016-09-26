Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: Juke, Jump & Jive 

A benefit for the St. Jude Community Center


October 5 | 7pm

Put on your dancing shoes and head to City Park for St. Jude Community Center’s annual fundraiser. Located at the Pavilion of Two Sisters, Juke, Jump & Jive will celebrate the golden age of New Orleans rhythm and blues with live music performances by the Dixie Cups and Deacon John & the Ivories. Enjoy an open bar and hors d’oeurves as we raise money for the St. Jude Community Center and dance the night away. Don’t miss the Patron Party, starting at 6pm in the Parkview Terrace room in the Casino Building, featuring live entertainment by The Gumbo Trio.

Click here to purchase tickets

About St. Jude Community Center:
St. Jude Community Center provides the following services and more:
• Provides temporary housing to women who are transition from homelessness to employment
• Provides the homeless with 5,000 meals per month
• Distributes 5,500 pounds of food per month through The Food Pantry
• Offers GED and adult literacy classes

Click here to learn more about the St. Jude Community Center
