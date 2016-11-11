Promo: Lower Coast Wine & Music Festival 

Saturday, November 19 | 2pm

click image

The Lower Coast Wine & Music Festival is returning to the English Turn Country Club for a day of wine, food, and music on Saturday, November 19. Wine aficionados are waiting to meet and educate you as you taste over 100 exclusive limited edition wines from around the world. If you taste something you love, local distributors Lirette Selections and Bizou Wines will be on hand to take advance orders for the holiday season at special festival rates. Enjoy complimentary small plates by Chef Louis of English Turn to pair with your wine tastings. Bring a blanket or some lawn chairs for the Great Lawn Concert featuring live performances by several local artists and start your holiday shopping at the art market. All proceeds benefit the LASPCA, PAWS, and the Woodlands Conservancy. Click here for more info.

VIP Experience

If you take your wine seriously, go as a VIP to enjoy early admission to the festival grounds at 1pm. You will receive access to the VIP area with tastings from rare and upscale wines and the opportunity to meet and greet the wine makers while you enjoy light bites provided by St. James Cheese Co. and Sucré. As a VIP, you will also receive reserved seating inside the festival and VIP parking upon your arrival.