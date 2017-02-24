Promo: Mélange Dance Company presents HerStory 

Women’s Rights are Human Rights
Come see the Mélange Dance Company perform their exciting and original production, HerStory, which boldly portrays the struggles and triumphs women have faced throughout the years. The dancers bring key female figures to life, including the Suffragists, NOLA Sazerac Stormers, Rosie the Riveter, and more. Don’t miss the encore presentation, which delves deeper into the themes associated with modern day social equality and justice. The show runs March 15 and 16 in Roussel Hall at Loyola University. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $10 for students (valid student ID required at the door). Audiences agree that this is not a performance you want to miss so buy your tickets now!