The NBA on TNT Road Show will take center stage at Champions Square in New Orleans to serve as the backdrop for NBA All Star weekend, February 16 - February 19. The All Star edition of the NBA on TNT Road Show will include live telecasts featuring TNT’s Emmy award-winning 'Inside the NBA' studio team, interactive fan experiences, pop-up stores, food trucks and musical performances by multi-platinum hip-hop recording artist Travis Scott and international superstar Pitbull. For the full event schedule, click here.

The NBA on TNT Road Show event is free for all fans, however due to capacity restraints, Thursday night with Travis Scott and Saturday's live musical performances with Pitbull will require passes for entry— and Gambit’s got you covered.

click to enlarge Photo courtesy of NBA on TNT Road Show

Join Gambit's street team at the following locations to pick up your free concert passes

(WHILE SUPPLIES LAST):

LA CASITA

8400 Oak St.

Monday, February 13 • 3 pm

Make plans to enjoy happy hour featuring $4 margaritas, $2 simple tacos, 1/2 off guacamole, salsa and queso and more.



THE BOOT

1039 Broadway St.

Wednesday, February 15 • 7 pm

Stay for extended Wednesday Hump Day happy hour specials including $5 mixed-drink triples available until close.