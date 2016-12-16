Promo: New Orleans Style Holiday Greeting Card 

click to enlarge
Spread holiday cheer with a special New Orleans style greeting card.
1. Download greeting card:
holidaycard.pdf
2. Print on 8.5 x11 card stock
3. Fold horizontally
4. Write a note to ya mom'n'em
5. Seal in a 5x7 envelope.
Too late to mail? Copy and save this e-greeting and share with your social media network.
And don't forget to pick up this Sunday's Gambit, a special edition that will celebrate New Orleans holiday traditions.
Illustration by: Lyn Vicknair