Promo: New Orleans Style Holiday Greeting Card 

presented by Gambit

By

click to enlarge fullsizerender.jpeg

Spread holiday cheer with a special New Orleans style greeting card.

1. Download greeting card: holidaycard.pdf
2. Print on 8.5 x11 card stock
3. Fold horizontally
4. Write a note to ya mom'n'em
5. Seal in a 5x7 envelope.

Too late to mail? Copy and save this e-greeting and share with your social media network.

click image instagram.jpg

And don't forget to pick up this Sunday's Gambit, a special edition that will celebrate New Orleans holiday traditions.

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-16_at_10.01.07_am.png

Make your own traditions with our list of holiday events all over town: Gambit's Holiday Events Calendar.

Illustration by: Lyn Vicknair


