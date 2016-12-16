Promo: New Orleans Style Holiday Greeting Card 

click to enlarge

Spread holiday cheer with a special New Orleans style greeting card.

1. Download greeting card: holidaycard.pdf

2. Print on 8.5 x11 card stock

3. Fold horizontally

4. Write a note to ya mom'n'em

5. Seal in a 5x7 envelope.



Too late to mail? Copy and save this e-greeting and share with your social media network.



click image

And don't forget to pick up this Sunday's Gambit, a special edition that will celebrate New Orleans holiday traditions.

click to enlarge

Make your own traditions with our list of holiday events all over town: Gambit's Holiday Events Calendar.