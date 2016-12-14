Promo: New Year’s Eve at The Cannery 

click image

From a new president to a new local baseball team mascot, 2017 is sure to be an interesting year in New Orleans. Start it off right with an unforgettable evening at The Cannery. Whether you’re looking for food, drinks, dancing, or fireworks this NYE, The Cannery has you covered. When the doors open at 8:30pm, you’ll step into a world of celebration with access to a premium open bar and gourmet food, compliments of Toulouse Gourmet Catering. Dance the night away with live entertainment by The Wiseguys and climb to the roof of The Cannery for a special Champagne toast at midnight with a 360° view of the city’s fireworks display. And what better way to cap off a night of revelry than with a classic continental breakfast? Enjoy classic New Orleans beignets and coffee before heading home to take on the new year.

VIP Experience

For the ultimate experience in service and class, begin 2017 as a VIP at The Cannery. Upon arrival, you will be ushered to your private, reserved table for you and 7 friends where you will be dazzled by table service all night with upgraded wines and sparklings. Additionally, with advanced notice, VIPs may customize their beverage selection should they desire specific products. Please contact Tim Levy with any requests.