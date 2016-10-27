Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Promo: NOLA MASH Beer Mansion 

Presented by Brooklyn Brewery

Saturday, November 19 | 5pm

The second day of Brooklyn Brewery’s MASH tour will keep the good times and great brews flowing at the weird and wild Beer Mansion. For the price of a few rounds, your ticket will grant you access to an immersive room-by-room journey through the world of beer from seven different breweries, great food, live music, games, and more.

1380 Port of New Orleans Place
New Orleans, LA 70130

Gambit is partnering with the Brooklyn Brewery MASH Tour to offer a beer enthusiast the chance to win (2) tickets to the Beer Mansion. Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win.

Must be 21 to enter.

