Promo: NOLA MASH Freret Street Neighborhood Immersion 

Sunday, November 20 | 5pm

The Brooklyn Brewery MASH Tour will cap off the final day of the NOLA leg of the tour in true New Orleans fashion: bringing the community together to party on the streets! The adventure begins at the Timberland and Brooklyn Brewery Trailhead where you will receive a lunch ticket to use at a participating local lunch spot, drink tickets for beers at bars throughout the neighborhood, and coupons that earn you discounts, deals, classes and more at several neighborhood spots. Purchase your tickets today and check out our Freret St. guide below to join in of the festivities.



Gambit's guide to Freret St. Neighborhood Immersion

Ancora Pizza

Ancora is specific in its devotion to Neapolitan pizza and just about everything revolves around the wood-burning oven in the corner of the open kitchen.

Company Burger

Featuring a simple menu with a multi-award-winning burger and a mayo bar, The Company Burger is located at the heart of Freret St.

Dat Dog

Build your own New Orleans style hot dog at this funky, dog-friendly, open-air grill. Choose from 10+ types of sausages and dozens of sides and pile it together on a toasted sourdough bun.

Midway Pizza

The Midway brings deep-dish pizza to the Freret St. party, along with some exceptional salads and a first-rate bar, with a draft beer selection that rivals many taverns around town.

Sarita's Grill

Enjoy Mexican and Latin inspired fare with margaritas on tap. There’s a strong following among locals at this laid-back hidden gem. See why for yourself.

Bar Frances

This cozy, modern bar offers a large selection of wines to pair with small plates and charcuterie. Many of the dishes are vegetarian-friendly.

Cure

Ground zero for New Orleans cocktail culture. The modern, classy bar also features an outdoor patio and has a seasonal menu with delicious dishes and small plates.

Gasa Gasa

Uptown’s home for electronic pop, hip-hop, indie rock, and all-ages punk shows. Look for the mural of four guys shouting on the storefront and grab a drink inside.

The Other Bar

This quirky bar offers several card and board games to entertain you while you sip some delicious New Orleans cocktails. There’s even a free skee ball machine!

The Bike Shop

A new and used neighborhood bike shop with a friendly and knowledgeable staff offers great deals on bicycles, accessories, apparel, and services.

Bloomin' Deals Thrift Shop

Voted the Best Thrift Store in Gambit’s Best of New Orleans Readers’ Poll, Bloomin’ Deals also serves as a social center and economic anchor for the neighborhood.